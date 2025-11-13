So You Have a Day Off: A Guide to Doing Nothing (and Loving It) 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re like me, the Herculean task of studying for midterms can drive you insane, but somehow, the possibility of doing nothing is even worse. The cinematic montage I dream of as I plow through the textbooks – finally tossing up my exam in slow motion, frolicking in a field and laughing in the face of all tragedy – never seems to come to fruition. As soon as it reaches the point of actually turning in an exam and having a break, there are no sunny fields in sight, no orchestral cues; I honestly don’t know what to do with myself if I’m not making my next trip up to the library!

Luckily, over the many exams the quarter system has been gracious to bestow me with, I’ve perfected my ideal day off routine: a schedule where you can truly recharge without feeling lazy and give your mind the mental break it deserves before getting into the hustle of exams once more. I’ve omitted time stamps in this list, so you can structure it around a typical day for you.

First, don’t skip the alarm. Personally, if I’m left unbothered my body will happily stay asleep well into the afternoon, and the rest of my day follows a similar, sluggish agenda. On my break day I’ll schedule my alarm for an hour or two after my usual wake up time, but early enough not to slip into the uncharted land of afternoon doom-scroll in bed. No one ever makes it out.

You know those aesthetic mornings influencers always seem to have, dancing in the mirror as they brush their teeth or drinking a coffee as they poetically gaze out the window? My usual mornings look a bit more like getting ready for war compared to this but today is not that day. Stow away the phone and make a healthy breakfast you’ve been dying to try but never have the time during a regular morning. I love playing a little jazz in the background during this step, I swear it advances my cooking skills somehow.

I like to sit outside and do some self-reflection as I eat as well. Fill yourself with gratitude that the last couple of days are over regardless of how an exam went and maybe even pull out a notepad to write down positive affirmations to start the day. You can look back on them as a reminder when the studying commences once more; the quote below is one of my favorites.

When exams are happening for me, virtually nothing else is, and this unfortunately includes cleaning and laundry. To feel productive in the afternoon, I like to work on a good deep clean of my space and make my closet bear less of a resemblance to Mount Vesuvius. Light a candle and allow your space to feel as refreshed as you are today. Cleaning can extend past the room too; I’ll file away my notes from the last exam, clean out my school tote bag for any clutter and sometimes even clean out my camera roll.

This next part sometimes requires a little pre-planning. To force myself out of the recent midterm bubble of library and home, I try to plan a leisurely solo or friend day trip in the city. It can be a new coffee or bagel shop you’ve been meaning to review, a workout class together or even just a nice walk away from your normal day to day areas to give your mind and body a good break and some Vitamin D. Otherwise, a local park and a yoga mat to get some fresh air and stretching in, especially for athletes, can be a perfect way to decompress from practice or all the sitting the comes with studying.

That step can go well into the evening, but if you find yourself back at home itching to scroll, I suggest getting some tasks checked off that don’t involve studying. It could involve responding to emails, catching up with a friend or family member over call, reading a couple more chapters of that book you couldn’t get to or even just getting fresh groceries and snacks.

Finally, I like to end the night with a comfort meal and a wholesome movie. A nice hot shower, a fresh PJ set and a cozy blanket can be a wonderful addition. I try to make it back into my bed pretty early as well to prevent a cycle of sleeping and waking up late.

On this break schedule, no studying or working has to occur to make you feel accomplished and mentally ready to start your daily grind once more, but neither does bed-rotting. Taking yourself out of the usual routines and places, slowing down and finding gratitude is the perfect way to recharge.