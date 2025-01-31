Santa Ynez Reservoir: A Dry Reality During California’s Wildfires?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Amongst the chaos and devastating losses that marked the beginning of 2025, one pressing question lingers for the residents of Los Angeles: Why was the Santa Ynez Reservoir empty during California’s Palisades fire?

The Santa Ynez Reservoir, constructed in 1964, was specifically designed to protect the Pacific Palisades from fire. Nestled amidst the Santa Ynez Canyon, the reservoir was part of a network of fire prevention measures implemented to shield the Palisades community from natural disasters. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s station map, there are three stations within the area that suffered significant fire damage, yet their efforts were hindered by a lack of available water.

The Palisades Fire erupted on January 7, 2025, in the early hours of the morning, and as of January 26, 2025, it is 90% contained, having burned over 24,000 acres. For many residents, the question remains: Why was there no water in the reservoir when it was most urgently needed to save homes and structures?

Three weeks after the fire’s ignition, investigations revealed the root cause of the water crisis. Despite a rainfall deficit in Southern California in 2024, with less than 20 inches recorded throughout the year, many were puzzled by the lack of water in the reservoir. Fire hydrants failed to function properly due to low pressure and the hillside terrain, according to Robert Gomperz, a board member of the Lincoln Avenue Water Company, which services Altadena. Gomperz noted that it’s not uncommon to empty reservoirs during the winter months for maintenance, but the extended duration of the Santa Ynez Reservoir’s emptiness was unparalleled.

YouTube Video further explaining this mystery.

Shockingly, the reservoir had been empty since early 2024. Officials initially stated that maintenance on the reservoir would be completed by April 2024, following the discovery of a tear in its floating cover. At the time, the reservoir held 56 million gallons of water. Upon discovering the issue, authorities urgently began repairs, draining the reservoir after 20 million gallons had already been used. However, a year later, the reservoir still stood empty—which many residents only discovered during the fire, as water shortages became obvious.

While everyday water needs had been met during this period, the reservoir’s absence during the fire exposed a critical flaw in its management. Residents who had relied on the reservoir for safety were left vulnerable in their time of greatest need.

As investigations continue, the story of the Santa Ynez Reservoir serves as a reminder of the importance of preparedness and the consequences of overlooked maintenance on infrastructure that communities depend on for survival. There are many lawsuits amidst these companies in LA county and how they have caused great loss for those of Los Angeles.

References:

https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2025-01-22/why-has-a-reservoir-in-palisades-stood-empty-for-a-year

https://www.newsnationnow.com/danabramslive/santa-ynez-reservoir-hydrants-altadena/

https://lafd.org/fire-stations/station-results