Reconnecting with Childhood: How Trinkets Bring Back Simpler Times 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

At some point in your life you probably have done the following: boxed things up and stored them away, donated or sold your old possessions, or passed down something that you once loved so much to someone else. Just like Andy from Toy Story, you probably felt like you grew out of your old toys and had forgotten all about them.

Nowadays, the return of collectibles has taken over, as we spend money to collect all sorts of knick-knacks, arrange trade swaps or even decorate and accessorize our belongings. But what is the deal with this obsession and high demand for toys?

When collecting things like plushies, figurines, and blind boxes, I’ve always been questioned and sometimes judged for doing so. On a superficial level, often seen as “junk” or “childish,” such collectibles are insignificant things with no real value to some. To others, they are the new rise of popularity and rarity, like Pop Mart blindboxes. However, the deep personal connection that these objects have gets overlooked. On a deeper level, far beyond being “toys,” these little trinkets are the gateway to a carefree, simpler time: my childhood

Whether it’s displayed proudly or gathering dust on shelves, every single one of my collectibles plays a nostalgic role at this point in my life. With the whirlwind of adulthood weighing me down, these objects help me tap into an era when things were less stressful and complicated. Each item feels like a tangible fragment of my past, unlocking core memories and precious moments of pure joy. The act of collecting grounds me, providing me with an escape and comfort from tough times.

“In a world that feels vastly out of control and is often scary, it’s nice to have something that makes you smile and feel less alone” THE FACE

From Barbie, My Little Pony and Littlest Pet Shop, my collections become a form of solace. They all allow me to recount the times when life wasn’t all about responsibilities and deadlines, but rather playfulness, joy, and pure imagination. As this has shifted to my collection of Sanrio, Snoopy, Miffy, Sonny Angels, Smiskis and much more, each piece in my collection is like a visual memory, a reminder that, even in adulthood, there is room for joy and wonder.

While it’s easy to brush off trinkets as unnecessary and invaluable, they are physical reminders of simplicity and happiness. So whether they are plushies, figurines, or dolls, there’s no need to feel insecure or embarrassed. Don’t feel guilty for countlessly scrolling through online marketplaces or stopping at a nearby shop for trinkets. Do what makes you happy and reconnect with your childhood by embracing the little things. I’ll always find a way to make room for one more plushie on my bed or a figurine on my desk.

Don’t be shy, nurture your inner child!