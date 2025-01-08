Rank These 10 Things & Learn How Your Priorities Shape Your Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Thinking about what matters in life can be hard because many things make us who we are. However, the way we prioritize what matters shapes us. What if I told you that one question shows how you prioritize your life?

The question I’ve been asking all of my friends, is this:

Rank these 10 things, with 1 being the most important and 10 being the least important in your life: Academics, nutrition, exercise, sleep, extracurriculars, career, relationships, friendships, family, and hobbies.

After answering this question myself and asking it over and over, I’ve learned that these priorities impact the way we live and grow. It impacts our relationships throughout life, career progression, health, and well-being as a whole. By analyzing what you prioritize and what areas need improvement, you can make adjustments. Let’s get into the analysis!

Academics

If academics are your top priority, you’re someone who thrives on learning and achieving your goals. At a school like UCLA, where classes dominate your schedule, it’s no surprise that late-night study sessions and the infamous finals week midnight scream go hand in hand with Bruins.

Your passion for knowledge keeps life exciting since you always know you will learn something new and become smarter tomorrow.

Your big three qualities likely include being curious, ambitious, and innovative.

Nutrition

If nutrition is your priority, you’re all about fueling your body. After all, when you eat well, you feel well and when you feel well, you’re unstoppable. You understand that small, mindful choices can lead to big, long-term benefits (and you probably know a tad about meal prep haha).

Your big three qualities likely include being mindful, disciplined, and consistent.

Exercise

If exercise is at the top of your priority list, you’re probably the kind of person who actually enjoys the idea of sweating at 6 a.m. while the rest of us are still snoozing our alarms haha.

Your big three qualities likely include being high energy, resilient, and determined because it takes all three to willingly run on a treadmill at the crack of dawn haha.

Sleep

If sleep is your top priority, you’re the rare breed who understands the value of those glorious eight hours. Balancing classes, extracurriculars, and social life while still hitting the pillow at a reasonable hour? Honestly, that’s a superpower.

Your big three qualities likely include patience, efficiency, and self-awareness because you’ve mastered the art of saying, “Sorry, can’t. I need sleep,” without fomo.

Extracurriculars

If extracurriculars are at the top of your priority list, you’re probably the kind of person who can juggle five meetings, three group chats, and a stack of dishes at Epicuria’s dining hall. You thrive on staying involved, making connections, and adding lines to your LinkedIn profile.

Your big three qualities likely include being flexible, team-oriented, and enthusiastic because it takes some serious energy to hype up an event and run it.

Career

If your career is your main priority, you’re probably the person with a five-year plan and a perfectly curated LinkedIn profile. While others are binging Netflix, you’re busy binging networking events.

Your big three qualities likely include being hard-working, confident, and pragmatic because building your dream career requires equal parts ambition and knowing when to say, “Let’s circle back on that.”

Relationship

If relationships are at the top of your priority list, you’re likely the go-to person for advice and a master of communication. You believe in building deep, meaningful connections.

Your big three qualities likely include being empathetic, emotionally intelligent, and committed because maintaining a healthy relationship requires all of those . . . plus the occasional willingness to pick where to eat haha.

Family

Family members are the people who shaped you (and maybe gave you your best and not-so-best traits haha). Prioritizing family means you value the ones who’ve been with you through it all, from childhood meltdowns to life milestones. Paying it forward by showing up for them can feel both fulfilling and meaningful.

Your big three qualities likely include being dependable, nurturing, and loyal because whether it’s offering advice, sharing a meal, or helping with tech problems, you’re the family MVP.

Friendships

In the long run, friends are our chosen family. If you prioritize spending time and making memories with your friends, you likely care a lot about these connections. It is important to cherish the time you have together because you never know what might happen tomorrow.

Your big three qualities likely include being trustworthy, adaptable, and generous.

Hobbies

Hobbies are the perfect escape from the grind whether it’s painting, gaming, writing (meeeee), or starting a hyper-specific podcast that only your roommates listen to. Depending on your career, your hobbies might double as a side hustle (heyyyy Etsy store).

Your big three qualities likely include being creative, independent, and open-minded because let’s be real, it takes all three to dedicate hours to something simply because you love it.

Overall Analysis

As a whole, there is no wrong or right answer for your ranking. It simply depends on who you are and what’s most important to live the most fulfilling life.

This all depends on your goals and where you are in life. It’s important to think about this question periodically to recognize what matters in life. If you think you’re lacking a certain quality, then maybe you can prioritize the part of life that aligns with it. This will give you the opportunity to balance your priorities and live the best life possible. Keeping this in mind, it might help you to make some pivotal changes now instead of waiting to make New Year’s resolutions! Have a great end of your 2024 and cheers to a beautiful 2025!