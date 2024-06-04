My Guide To How To Prepare For A Hot Girl Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Just like everyone else, I am so ready for this summer. From sunny days to lazy nights without stressing about assignments, summer is exactly what I need right now. After a long and challenging academic year, filled with endless deadlines and late-night study sessions, the promise of a carefree summer feels like exactly what I need.

Even though I am super stressed about finals, I can’t wait to start prioritizing myself and my needs this summer. It’s not just about taking a break from school—it’s about recharging, finding joy in the little things, and making memories. Here’s my guide on how to prepare for this summer, so you can also make the most of this well-deserved break and return refreshed and ready for whatever comes next:

get your 10,000 steps in

I know we are all sitting around staring at our computers all day, but it is so important to get our steps in, not only for our physical health but also for our mental well-being. Whether it means waking up extra early to get those steps in or simply walking to class and getting off those electric scooters, now is the time to walk and get your energy back! Incorporating walking into your daily routine can make a significant difference. It boosts your mood, reduces stress, and helps clear your mind, making you feel more refreshed and focused. Plus, it’s a great way to soak in some sunshine and enjoy the outdoors, which is something we all need after spending so much time indoors. So, lace up those sneakers, take the scenic route to class, and let’s make movement a priority this summer! Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

Find a new hobby

Summer is the perfect time to find a new hobby because of all the spare time you’ll have. Even if you’re working this summer, it’s essential to have something to look forward to in your alone time. Whether it’s reading, crocheting, or getting into fitness, now is the time to start searching for fun things to do. Personally, I am planning to take up learning Spanish. Being bilingual would be so iconic and make this summer a true hot girl summer. Exploring a new language keeps your mind engaged and a skill that can benefit you in so many ways. So take this summer as an opportunity to dive into something new and exciting—you won’t regret it!

get your tan in

I don’t know about you, but ever since winter quarter, getting sun has been so difficult with this odd LA weather. But don’t worry, that just means you have plenty of time to prepare for when the sun finally comes out. Get your sunscreen ready, grab a nice towel or blanket, and don’t forget your sunglasses. When the weather turns, be ready to enjoy it to the fullest. Find a good book to read, pick a show to watch, or even better, catch up on all my articles. This way, you’ll be all set to make the most of those sunny days and soak up some much-needed sunshine. RF._.studio via Pexels

have a caffeine detox

I know we all have caffeine addictions right now, especially with finals, but get ready to slow down and cut caffeine out this summer. I love coffee and energy drinks just as much as the next girl, but this summer, it’s time to rely on some natural energy by catching up on sleep and staying active. Instead of reaching for that extra cup of coffee, try to get into a healthy sleep routine. Aim for seven to nine hours of sleep each night and you’ll be amazed at how much better you feel. Pair that with regular physical activity and you’ll have all the energy you need without relying on caffeine. So, let’s use this summer to reset our bodies and embrace a more natural way to stay energized.

make a summer playlist

This is for all the people who are in charge of driving their friends around this summer: you are going to need a fire playlist. From the latest hits to some old R&B tracks, this is the perfect time to work on being the designated aux friend. Creating the perfect playlist will not only make those car rides more enjoyable, but also ensure you’re always ready to set the mood for any adventure. So, start making those playlist now and get ready to make every drive feel like a coming-of-age film.

take control of your mental health