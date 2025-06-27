Music Is So Out! Podcasts I Have On Shuffle

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have a hot take to share. Podcasts are the next big thing! Dare I say even bigger than music. They keep your eyes on the sky and off your phone while providing on-the-go advice, stories, and news for any type of listener that can be accessed at any time. Although there is an overwhelming amount of podcasts to choose from, below are some of my podcast recommendations that I find motivational, comforting, and hilarious to fit any mindset a student may need as the quarter comes to an end. Let me help you find your next listen!

Good Laughs

Without a doubt, I will be grinning from ear to ear as I happily listen to “Cancelled with Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield” or Halley Kate and Jaz on “Delusional Diaries”. Both of these best friend duos are unhinged and make you feel like you are on the couch beside them when listening. Tana and Brooke have no filter while sharing relatable personal problems that you are probably too afraid to say out loud. Halley and Jaz break down the hustle that comes with the New York lifestyle while storytelling some of their most fond (and chaotic) memories together. All of these women exude such confidence that no topic is off the table making for a great listen anywhere except a quiet space.

Mind Fuel

For my listeners who are lacking inspiration I highly recommend tuning in for a weekly episode of “Making Moves with TK” or “House Guest with Kenzie Elizabeth”. My Monday morning walk to class often includes an episode of “Making Moves with TK” absorbing one of her 30 minute episodes to jumpstart my brain. The host, Taylor King is a confident, blunt, and independent woman that will motivate you to analyze your own life and make decisions that put yourself first. My favorite episode of hers titled “Not Everyone Gets a VIP Pass to Your Life” discusses how to reassess your relationships with others with the ultimate goal of prioritizing yourself. I often turn on “House Guest with Kenzie Elizabeth” when I need some advice that feels as comforting as if it came from my older sister. Kenzie Elizabeth has created a platform that shares career guidance, tips on navigating your twenties, and encourages self fulfillment- what more could a college gal need! Recently her episode titled “The Only Career Advice You Need For Your Twenties” eased my mind of the stress that came in as I realized my third year of college is approaching. Both of these strong women will help your mindset reach a 180º by the end of the hour.

A-List CHIT Chat

Pop culture moves so fast these days, it seems impossible to keep up. Two of my favorite podcasts that are centered around interviewing the latest and greatest stars of our time are “Call Her Daddy” with Alex Cooper and “Therapuss with Jake Shane”. Though their interview styles are polar opposite- Alex asks the hard hitting questions while Jake makes any interviewee want to be his best friend- I still find myself clicking for both when it comes to getting the inside scoop. A few weeks ago on “Call Her Daddy”, Alex unpacked the emotional baggage of family YouTuber, Catherine Paiz which had my middle school self glued to my headphones. Whereas, Jake’s most recent interview with singer/songwriter Lorde has me on the edge of my seat for her new album to be released. Regardless of the podcast I know between these two I will stay up to date on the most relevant pop culture events of today.

I eagerly await the release of new episodes every week to start my shuffle all over again. That is another perk to podcasts, content is updated frequently which means your favs can stay on top! This summer give yourself a chance to curate your own personal playlist (podcast style) and see what all the hype is when it comes to finding your own favorite pod. For now this list gives you an excellent place to start!