This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Five rounds of interviews, resume analysis, coffee chats, and case work: For some of UCLA’s most prestigious clubs, this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to admissions.

Given the size of the university, clubs are bound to be competitive. The professional career pipeline that many clubs offer, through networking opportunities and alumni connections, can be a valuable experience. Other creative clubs can allow students to deepen their involvement within the student body, separate from the academic workload they already focus so heavily on.

But where does this selectivity come from, and where do we draw the line between earning club membership and merely benefiting from an already established connection?

Imagine two applicants with similar resumes, experiences, and GPAs. If one had a coffee chat with a board member they already knew, while the other had never spoken to anyone within the club, we can probably already guess who would get the offer. In this scenario, being inclined to choose someone familiar isn’t something we can necessarily blame clubs for. Clubs likely prefer people who they already know can handle heavy workloads, mesh well with the club atmosphere, and ultimately pose less of a risk than someone new.

But if the other applicant is clearly more qualified, we start to see a flaw in the system. If they had a well-rounded resume, clear motivation for wanting access to the club’s resources, and unique, thoughtful answers to interview questions, an application process deemed to be “merit-based” loses its inherent value. Considering the amount of effort that clubs concentrated on consulting, business, emergency medicine, concerts, or student affairs demands of students, it becomes difficult to determine whether a rejected applicant gained a useful experience or simply wasted time they could have spent elsewhere.

Competitive club life at UCLA is a relatively small issue, but it reflects the weight of connections. It is one of the main ways people are able to gain internships, job offers, volunteering experience, and, more broadly, get their foot in the door in an already competitive job market. When clubs that claim to be based on merit quietly run on connections, the perception of what success looks like becomes skewed for students, especially when so many clubs on campus can be stepping stones for “the real world.” Many students can be forced to wonder whether their rejection was a result of not being known enough, rather than not being qualified enough.

So, does hard work actually pay off? In some ways, yes. One could argue that the skills someone builds through a rigorous application process will serve them in the long run, but it wouldn’t be honest to say effort is the only thing that counts.

For future recruitment cycles, building early connections with members and attending social events could end up making your application stand out the most. Just as important, though, is finding a space that actually allows you to grow.

Ultimately, clubs are meant to be a place where students can find community. If obtaining that comfort becomes more difficult than college admissions, it could be worth asking what students are really competing for.