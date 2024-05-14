If pop culture was an Olympic sport, I would be a world class champion. So when I’m feeling down, I concoct the perfect cocktail of feel-good movies, albums, TV shows, and YouTube videos. If you’re in need of a pop culture pick me-up, look no further: here is my ultimate comfort media lineup.
- The Before Trilogy
-
I had to start this list off with my favorite cinematic trilogy ever. For all you hopeless romantics with wanderlust out there, these movies will have you CONVINCED that talking to strangers + public transportation = love (good luck).
If you’ve never heard about the Before series, let me give you a tiny taster: in Before Sunrise, American boy (Ethan Hawke) and French girl (Julie Delpy) meet on a train and decide to spend the night exploring Vienna together. Before Sunset and Before Midnight follow the pair years later, tracking their relationship as they grow older.
Unfortunately, none of these films are on streaming. With that being said, I think a DVD copy is completely worth it. If you’re looking for a reminder that love is (probably) not dead, then the Before trilogy is definitely for you.
- The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
-
I’ve already talked about how much I love Chappell Roan, but I need to rehash my obsession with The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. This album is truly the gift that keeps on giving; I basically pick a new song every two weeks to stream on repeat.
Whether you want to wallow to “Casual” or dance along to “HOT TO GO!”, there is something for everyone on Chappell’s pop masterpiece. I think the album is worth a full listen, but my current favorite is “Guilty Pleasure.”
- Sex and the City Season 2, Episode 18: “Ex and the City”
-
Call this a read flag if you want, but Carrie Bradshaw is my north star. Sex and the City has long been one of my comfort shows, and I have a soft spot for Carrie — even if she makes some seriouslyyyyy dumb decisions (constantly).
There is no questioning that Carrie shines the brightest in Season 2, Episode 18 of Sex and the City: “Ex and the City.” Even if you’re a Carrie hater, you have to admit that the ending of this episode is quite frankly one of the greatest moments in television history. The drama, “and you never did,” and Carrie’s dress? ICONIC.
- Mila Tequila’s Jersey Shore recap
-
Okay, going more niche here. I’ve been a fan of mila tequila on Youtube for years now — the quality of her pop culture video documentaries is INSANE. As a fellow 2000s fiend, I commend her dedication to giving allllll of the tea about my favorite celeb gossip.
In particular, her Jersey Shore videos are absolute gems. Fair warning — the two-part video series clocks in at nearly four-and-a-half hours. But somehow, I wish these videos were even longer… the Jersey Shore lore is just simply that entertaining.
- The Hills
-
Speaking of reality TV, my all-time favorite is The Hills. The Hills follows Lauren Conrad as she and her girlfriends navigate living in LA during their 20s. It’s not just peak 2000s nostalgia; it also has some of the most complex reality TV plots I have ever seen.
The Hills kind of falls off after Lauren leaves (no shade to Kristin Cavallari, she is an absolute icon), so I usually find myself watching season 3. “You know what you did” lives rent free in my head, and I will ALWAYS turn to the Lauren and Heidi feud in my time of need.
I hope you take some suggestions from my comfort media lineup and take a second to make your own!