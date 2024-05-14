This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

If pop culture was an Olympic sport, I would be a world class champion. So when I’m feeling down, I concoct the perfect cocktail of feel-good movies, albums, TV shows, and YouTube videos. If you’re in need of a pop culture pick me-up, look no further: here is my ultimate comfort media lineup.

The Before Trilogy

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Sex and the City Season 2, Episode 18: “Ex and the City”

Call this a read flag if you want, but Carrie Bradshaw is my north star. Sex and the City has long been one of my comfort shows, and I have a soft spot for Carrie — even if she makes some seriouslyyyyy dumb decisions (constantly). @streamonmax He never did. #SexAndTheCity #SarahJessicaParker #SJP #ChrisNoth ♬ original sound – Max – Max There is no questioning that Carrie shines the brightest in Season 2, Episode 18 of Sex and the City: “Ex and the City.” Even if you’re a Carrie hater, you have to admit that the ending of this episode is quite frankly one of the greatest moments in television history. The drama, “and you never did,” and Carrie’s dress? ICONIC.

Mila Tequila’s Jersey Shore recap

Okay, going more niche here. I’ve been a fan of mila tequila on Youtube for years now — the quality of her pop culture video documentaries is INSANE. As a fellow 2000s fiend, I commend her dedication to giving allllll of the tea about my favorite celeb gossip. View this post on Instagram A post shared by mila tequila (@milatequi.la) In particular, her Jersey Shore videos are absolute gems. Fair warning — the two-part video series clocks in at nearly four-and-a-half hours. But somehow, I wish these videos were even longer… the Jersey Shore lore is just simply that entertaining.

The Hills