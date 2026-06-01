Is Gossip Really Such a Bad Thing? Word On the Street Is…  No!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Listen up! I just heard the craziest thing…

In my Psychology of Mass Media Images class, I learned that gossip is a behavior passed down through natural selection that humans engage in to survive in evolving societies. Gossip has been essential for human success throughout our evolution. I am here to debrief how this biology relates to our current environments and relationships with friends – and why your obsession with gossip is really not a problem.

The reason we are so prone to hearing the latest scoop on celebrities’ lives or a friend of a friend’s secret is not that we are toxic snoopy people; it is actually an adaptive behavior passed down from our ancestors. Being interested in the love affairs of movie stars does not make us superficial; it is actually critical information about people of high society that teaches us which norms are accepted and which are exiled in everyday life. Begging your friends to spill the tea on your other friends’ relationship drama doesn’t make you inherently needy – it is actually a survival instinct. This information could be critical for your own relationship success!

As humans, we need to feel part of a group, and learning which behaviors are adequate for social circle memberships is an exclusive pass for a successful life. Having more friends means having more resources, and being part of a group provides protection and a sense of belonging. We are loyal to those who have proven to be reliable and dependent on social networks to achieve maximum upward mobility. Gossip helps us navigate our wide networks, from close friends to extended acquaintances – within both professional spaces and personal ones.

Subscribing to TMZ is a conscious decision greater than the simple interest in juicy beef between Hollywood’s A-listers; it is an interest in learning what type of human actions receive particular consequences. For example, scandals involving a politician’s personal relationship affairs will receive more attention than his news coverage on political agendas for policy reform. This reaction reflects our innate desire to facilitate groups, which helps us further learn adaptive behaviors in foreign environments. Our engagement with gossip is no less valuable to our survival than getting a good night’s sleep.

Knowing the insider 411 is only beneficial if you are also strategic about the way you conduct your research. You can’t come off as needy, overbearing, or suspicious, because this will then harm your own reputation as a total obsessive gossip addict. In addition, you can’t get caught passing secretive information, or you risk losing credibility. No one likes a backstabbing snitch!

Being eager to catch the latest deets and dirt within your social atmosphere is a much more intelligent attitude than most people assume. Next time you hear someone say, “You won’t believe this…” your ears will perk up, and your head will turn as a natural response. Make sure to take notes, and do what you will with the information for personal benefit and the power of knowledge.