Is Depop the Next Luxury Retailer? Why Thrifting First Hand is Most Ethical  

I will be the first to admit that second-hand resellers like Depop and Poshmark are usually my go to in hopes for a trendy, vintage piece. As of late however, I can’t keep up with the price tags attached to these thrifted finds.

Twenty-first century society has uplifted and prioritized shopping sustainability, and for undeniably good reason, but is it possible that the thrift consumption movement has strayed from its ethical origins and is entering into capitalistic territory?

While we are quick to judge the consumption of fast fashion through popular online brands such as Shein, Cider or even Edikted, we have no issue spending double the price for these basics when they’ve been rebranded as second-hand.

This is not to discredit the boycott of fast fashion, and this is definitely not meant to discourage you from donating the unworn clothes in the back of your closet. It is, however, an observation of the income associated with upselling thrifted clothes, a contradiction to the intention behind shopping sustainably.

You may argue that an excessive price tag comes in exchange for a shopper’s time, that instead of going to the thrift store yourself and sorting through hundreds of items just to score one piece, you instead succumb to the extra expenditure in exchange for the preservation of your time.

While there’s nothing wrong with this practice per say, the cheaper alternative for shopping sustainably requires just an extra ounce of effort.

I talked about this briefly in my last article, but setting my intentions before shopping has been a game changer for helping me thrift my wishlist. Whether it’s a brand, material, or piece of clothing that I had in mind, specificity is the key ingredient to success when hitting up your local thrift.

Another mindset I’ve adapted in both the thrift store and my individual style is to be bold! I too have fallen victim to the belief that coolness is curated, and that Depop is my holy grail for finding it. The truth is coolness is all about individuality, putting yourself out there and straying away from trends.

So next time you think about spicing up your aesthetic by browsing on Poshmark for Y2K going out tops, remember that the same funky prints that you’ve only ever seen on Depop are hiding out in your local thrift, and for a fraction of the price.