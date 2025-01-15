5 Lifestyle Changes I’m Bringing Into 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

As the clock struck midnight last week, welcoming the trials and tribulations of the new year, I set out a few intentions for myself that veer away from the traditional resolutions we see every January.

Being kind to strangers

In a time unprecedented by divide, polarization and hatred; kindness is key to reconciling communities and bringing Americans back together. From smiling at strangers on the street to complimenting customers at my part-time customer service job, I find joy in spreading positivity where I can, knowing how little of it is being passed around by the pessimists of the world. Asking a peer where she got her jeans, despite the fact that I have no intention of buying these very jeans for myself, is an effortless spirit booster that I know I would appreciate on the receiving end. While this optimism may not cure world hunger, It brings me faith in humanity and motivates me to remain joyful in my everyday life.

Using a budget calendar

As a broke college student with a talent for over-expenditure, creating a budget is critical for me in the new year. Based in LA, it feels impossible to spend a night out with friends without spending upwards of $50. Firstly, placing a portion of each of my paychecks into savings has stopped me from immediately splurging my earnings after payday. Another tool I sought out to keep me in line was this budget calendar. Gifted to me for my birthday last November, I have been using this booklet (or trying to at least), to keep track of how much I’m spending and where I’m spending it. Being freshly 21, I try to give myself a bit of grace in the financial responsibility department. That being said, it is important to start getting familiar with your spending habits now, so budgeting is a breeze when adulthood rolls around. Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

Thrifting my wishlist

Historically, I have had the biggest hold out on the thrift wave. Ass a clinically impatient shopper my trips to Goodwill often end empty handed. This year however, is the year for thrifting my wishlist. Amongst the great deal of luck I’ve had the past few weeks, I’ve found the best thrifting hack is to set your intentions before thrifting. Just last week, I was on the lookout for a button down cardigan and a cashmere sweater. An hour and two suburban Connecticut thrift stores later I was cradling my cardigans in my arms like a swaddled baby, realizing that maybe thrifting had been just that easy all this time. Another important skillset is seeing the potential in different items at the thrift. Looking to cultivate my bar cart, I’ve been keeping an eye out for funky glasses or cocktail shakers when thrifting and let me tell you, the options are endless—and generally overlooked—in the glassware section of your local second-hand store.

Working out for my mind, not my body

While this has long been my motto, it is a philosophy that I am most definitely carrying into 2025. I learned in my later teens that the lifting movement and the gym girl aesthetic are not for me…and that’s okay! Prioritizing ways to move your body that you enjoy is essential to a routine exercise schedule. While I may run a mile here and there, I’ve come to terms with the fact that my body truly enjoys and benefits better from a long, peaceful walk. When taking into account your health, both physical and mental, it’s important to select workouts that you find yourself looking forward to. At 19 I only went to the gym to change the way my body looked, not because I enjoyed the burn of the squat rack. A couple years older and ever-so-slightly wiser, I had found an abundance of low intensity workouts that give my mind a break while simultaneously benefiting my physical health. Photo by kike vega from Unsplash

