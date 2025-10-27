I Saw “Regretting You” Before Anyone Else… Here’s My Hot Take

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The theater lights went down, everyone leaned in, and before long the audience was audibly reacting to the big moments, from gasps to laughter to sniffles. I felt lucky our Her Campus chapter got to attend an advanced screening, and even luckier to walk out with my friends, movie posters in hand.

Last time I wrote a movie review for Her Campus, I left the theater knowing exactly how I felt. This time, I wasn’t so sure. While Regretting You had some moving performances and moments that resonated, I walked out feeling conflicted about whether or not I liked it.

A Quick Rundown

Based on Colleen Hoover’s novel, Regretting You follows Morgan Grant (Allison Williams) and her teenage daughter Clara (Mckenna Grace) after a devastating accident exposes a shocking betrayal. As they confront family secrets and navigate grief, both women explore complicated romantic relationships that test their trust and priorities. The story moves between past and present, showing how choices, loss and relationships shape both mother and daughter. While much of the marketing emphasized the younger romance, the film devotes significant attention to the mother-daughter dynamic and the older couple’s development, creating a multi-layered narrative that is ambitious but occasionally uneven.

What worked

The film does a strong job illustrating that mother-daughter relationships are inherently complicated. The tension, disagreements and affection coexist in ways that feel believable, and grief only intensifies those dynamics. The story captures the idea that losing someone you love does not erase your ability to care for others or pursue new connections, which felt authentic and nuanced.

Clara’s best friend, Lexie (Sam Morelos), provides comic relief that lands consistently, offering levity amid heavier emotional beats. The storyline following the younger couple is genuinely charming and easy to root for, and I found it to be enjoyable and engaging. By contrast, the older couple’s narrative was less compelling to me, though it highlights the emotional stakes between Morgan and Clara.

Mckenna Grace, in particular, brings impressive range to a more mature role, conveying Clara’s vulnerability, frustration and resilience in ways that anchor the story even when the script falters. Allison Williams also brings warmth and credibility to Morgan, showing her attempt to balance past mistakes with present responsibilities.

What fell flat

The film attempts to tackle a lot at once, but many threads are underdeveloped. Multiple timelines, double romances, and family secrets are introduced, yet several arcs are resolved too quickly, leaving characters’ choices feeling unearned. In particular, the older couple’s storyline never fully connects, diminishing the potential emotional impact.

The writing struggles with tonal consistency. Scenes meant to be poignant sometimes feel melodramatic, while moments intended for humor or romance can feel rushed. This uneven pacing undercuts both the emotional beats and the comedic timing, making the movie feel uneven despite strong performances.

The pregnancy subplot is handled in a way that, to me, feels very predetermined. Characters’ choices around it happen quickly and without much exploration, which made me wish the story had spent more time showing how these decisions affected them and their relationships. It could have added more nuance, but instead it moves fast to the next plot point. Combined with the film’s marketing, which focused almost entirely on the younger romance, this created a disconnect between expectation and experience for me.

my honest take

If you’re going into Regretting You expecting an award-winning script or standout performances across the board, you might leave disappointed. But if you’re looking for a movie that’ll keep you entertained and make you feel something (even if it’s messy), it might be worth a watch.

I haven’t read the book so I can’t compare it to the source material, but the movie just didn’t fully come together for me. Still, sitting in that theater surrounded by people reacting so strongly reminded me that movies can land differently for everyone. For a lot of people there, it clearly hit the right notes.

Maybe Colleen Hoover’s adaptations just aren’t my thing. But Regretting You had enough real emotion and thoughtful moments to make me glad I saw it even if I left with mixed feelings.