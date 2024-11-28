Defying Gravity: Why the Wicked Movie Will Blow Your Mind

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

It’s not every day that one of the most iconic musicals of all time gets reimagined for the big screen. Wicked holds a special place in my heart as the first Broadway musical I ever saw, so as the lights dimmed, I felt a mix of excitement and nervousness. Would this adaptation do justice to the original?

Thankfully, the answer is a resounding yes.

A Magical Tribute to the Original

From the first moment, it’s clear that Wicked honors its roots. There’s a sense of reverence in the way the film handles key musical numbers, moments, and the world-building of Oz. While I’ll keep this spoiler-free, I will say that there’s a huge surprise for lovers of the Broadway musical and the film strikes the perfect balance between paying homage to the stage production while adding depth to the story.

One moment that truly stood out was the ballroom scene where Elphaba enters wearing the classic hat. The raw sadness of that moment hit harder than it did in the musical, where it’s more comedic. Watching it on screen, I felt her isolation so deeply, and I wasn’t alone: my friends, who knew little about Wicked, were in tears. It was a profoundly moving scene, showcasing how the film adds new emotional layers to the story.

The Opening Night Experience

Seeing Wicked on opening night made the experience even more magical. The energy in the theater was electric, with fans dressed in witch hats, poofy dresses with crowns, and even painted green. The audience was fully engaged—laughing at the funniest lines, cheering after the big moments, and applauding wildly for standout performances. That shared enthusiasm made the film feel like a true celebration of everything Wicked.

Insanely Impressive Vocals

You can really tell that the singing is live, and it adds so much authenticity to the performances. I’m not just impressed… I’m floored by the sheer vocal talent of the cast. Cynthia Erivo is an absolute powerhouse. Watching her belt out Defying Gravity while pulling off a stunt left me gaping, mouth wide open. It’s one thing to hear these songs on a soundtrack or in a theater; it’s another to watch them on the big screen with that kind of intensity and raw emotion.

Jonathon Bailey also surprised me in the best way. I’ll admit, I was skeptical at first. I only knew him from Bridgerton and wasn’t sure how he’d take on the role of Fiyero. But by the end of Dancing Through Life, I was completely sold. His vocals were rich and dynamic, and he brought so much charm to the role that I honestly wanted to see more of him. That said, his screen time was just right for Fiyero’s arc.

And then there’s Ariana Grande. Let me just say: she was born to play Glinda. Ariana was insanely talented, hitting every note with precision, but she was also so funny in a way that felt completely natural. I know a lot of people doubted her casting, but after watching her performance, I’m 100% on board. She captured both the bubbly charm and the deeper complexity of Glinda perfectly.

A Relevant and Timely Message

While Wicked has always had themes of societal injustice and oppression, its messages feel especially relevant today. The film’s storyline about censoring animals and silencing their voices serves as a striking parallel to modern-day censorship issues. The way these elements are woven into the narrative makes the story feel not only timeless but also deeply connected to our current political climate.

Splitting the Story into Two Films

One of the most talked-about decisions surrounding the Wicked adaptation was splitting it into two movies. While it gives more room to explore the characters and the world of Oz, it also comes with risks.

Part One covers many of the musical’s most iconic songs and moments—like Defying Gravity and Popular—which might make casual fans less eager for Part Two. However, the extended runtime of 2 hours and 40 minutes allowed the filmmakers to expand on the story without cutting significant elements. For me, the pacing rarely dragged; I was completely immersed in the world of Oz.

A Finale Worth the Wait

The finale of Part One is, unsurprisingly, Defying Gravity. Even as someone who fell in love with this song in the stage musical, I was completely blown away by how raw and powerful it felt on screen. The combination of Cynthia Erivo’s stunning vocals, the dramatic visuals, and the emotional weight of the moment left me in absolute awe.

I can still remember the way Defying Gravity hit me when I first saw it performed live. Somehow, this film managed to elevate that iconic scene even further. It’s not just the song everyone was waiting for; it’s the emotional peak of the movie, and it delivers in every possible way.

A Must-Watch for Fans New and Old

As a theater fan, I walked into the movie with high expectations. I walked out knowing Wicked had lived up to every one of them. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to the Land of Oz, this adaptation is worth the wait.

If you’ve been debating whether to see it: go. Trust me, you’ll want to experience the magic for yourself.