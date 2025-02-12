How to Prevent the Winter Quarter Scaries this Season

The UC quarter system, notorious for its short turnaround and propensity for chronic stress; unlike other schools, the trimester structure behind UCLA often sees an influx of seasonal depression during the winter months. With fall and spring as pillars of new beginnings and anticipation of what’s to come, winter quarter welcomes boredom and anxiety as a blanket for the cold. While I too fall victim to the lethargy of winter, these are a few habits I have tried to adapt in my life to make this quarter all the more enjoyable.
- Planning Your classes
For the past three years of undergrad, Notion has been my personal favorite platform for organizing my collegiate assignments; but whether your preferred method be hand written or jotted down in your notes app, keeping a running to-do list of the quarter’s assignments is a game changer in terms of preventing procrastination. You’re not alone in the feeling that midterms crept up on us, that we literally just got back to school. Between the re-acclimation process following winter break and the tragic wildfires that even further delayed our start, it’s easy to feel like we are taking exams for classes we’ve barely attended. Nonetheless, we must persevere (we are halfway through the quarter after all). This UCLA Notion template is an ideal way to map out and plan your assignments, so that, at the very least, you’re on your academic grind this quarter.
- Getting a Therapist
If you didn’t know this already (which you probably should have by now) the therapy train has been chugging along for quite a while now and there is more than enough room for you on it. At the end of the day, therapy is an individual choice and a scary step to take. I am a newfound proponent of therapy, and despite not yet having found my be-all and end-all therapist, I’m optimistic in my process, and feel, dare I say…healthier? If not for your own sake, do it for those around you. I will be the first to admit that without a therapist, I fall victim to over-sharing not just with my friends, but with anyone I can find who will listen. Not only is this a burdensome and guilt inducing habit, it’s honestly pretty unproductive. Whether you go through CAPS here on campus, or you seek out resources on your own it’s important to prioritize your mental health and ensure that while you’re nourishing your mind you are also giving yourself grace and taking breaks to reflect, learn and grow.
- Spending Intentional Time with Friends
At the end of the day, the best and most effective method I have found for keeping my mental health in check is by surrounding myself with those who bring me joy. In the midst of midterms and internship applications it can feel scary to carve out times for your friendships when the stress of school is constantly looming. I am here to tell you if no one has already that you deserve it, that you’re only a college student once. There is so much more to your friendships than study dates at Ministry of Coffee or Saturdays spent in the YRL. While we are UCLA students, and can’t avoid these endeavors at all costs, it is equally important we prioritize non-school related outings to preserve our mental health and bring novelty and excitement to winter quarter!