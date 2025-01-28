How I Cope With Seasonal Depression: Tips and Strategies

As the days get colder and shorter, and the post-winter break blues set in, it’s easy to find yourself missing home a little more than usual. Personally, I always feel a bit more down when the seasons change, especially with midterms around the corner and the gym feeling like an impossible task. Self-care can feel like a distant dream during times like these. But don’t worry! Here are a few easy self-care ideas you can try right from the comfort of your home to get through this quarter!
- Mandatory Daily walks
-
If you’re not walking at least 30 minutes a day just for pleasure, what are you even doing? I used to think walking around campus was enough, but let’s be honest—it’s really not. Lately, my favorite thing to do is throw on a cute workout set, grab my girls, and head out for a walk. It’s our time to disconnect from our phones, catch up, and truly take in our surroundings. Life can get overwhelming, and sometimes, the best thing you can do is just slow down and be present.
- Pick up a book
-
To be honest, I haven’t opened a book since high school—and while that’s both hilarious and slightly alarming, it’s the truth. During winter break, I realized my screen time had hit an unhealthy high, so I decided to pick up a fun novel: Midnight Sun. Twilight fans, you already know the vibes. I found it at a cute used bookshop near UC Davis and instantly fell in love. It was the perfect distraction—fun, immersive, and full of the vampire drama I adore. So, find a book that captures your attention, and let it whisk you away from the world, even if it’s just for 15 minutes a day. Trust me, it’s worth it!
- Get that sweet treat
-
I know your bank account might be saying no, but your heart is definitely saying yes. Even if it’s just every other week, grab your friends and head to your favorite boba shop to unwind after a long day of classes, or get dressed up and hit your go-to restaurant for some budget-friendly sushi. Spending quality time with your friends while enjoying fun food can make all the difference. It’s a great reminder that, even in moments of loneliness, you have a community that loves and supports you. Just get out of your room, I BEG!
- FIX YOur sleep schedule now!
-
I’m calling you out! With the stress of school, I know you’re staying up past midnight and scrambling to make it to class after squeezing in those extra ten minutes of sleep. It’s time to fix your sleep schedule and establish a routine—your body and mind deserve it. A consistent routine can work wonders for easing your stress. One tip? Set a homework cutoff time, like 10 PM, and put your phone away by 11 PM. Trust me, these small changes can make a big difference in how you feel each day.
- Take advantage of mental health resources
-
Whether you need extra support or just want to be proactive, don’t forget to check out your university’s mental health resources—they’re there for a reason! At UCLA, if you have UCSHIP, you can access CAPS (Counseling and Psychological Services). Even if you don’t, or if you’d like additional options, the RISE Center in LuValle is another great resource. You can find more information on their Instagram, @risecenterucla. These are services you’re already paying for, so why not take full advantage of them? Your mental health is worth it!