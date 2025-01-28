Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Photo by cottonbro from Pexels
Wellness > Mental Health

How I Cope With Seasonal Depression: Tips and Strategies

Jennifer Garcia
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

As the days get colder and shorter, and the post-winter break blues set in, it’s easy to find yourself missing home a little more than usual. Personally, I always feel a bit more down when the seasons change, especially with midterms around the corner and the gym feeling like an impossible task. Self-care can feel like a distant dream during times like these. But don’t worry! Here are a few easy self-care ideas you can try right from the comfort of your home to get through this quarter!

Mandatory Daily walks

If you’re not walking at least 30 minutes a day just for pleasure, what are you even doing? I used to think walking around campus was enough, but let’s be honest—it’s really not. Lately, my favorite thing to do is throw on a cute workout set, grab my girls, and head out for a walk. It’s our time to disconnect from our phones, catch up, and truly take in our surroundings. Life can get overwhelming, and sometimes, the best thing you can do is just slow down and be present.

Two women walking
Photo by Kokyo K from Pexels
Pick up a book

To be honest, I haven’t opened a book since high school—and while that’s both hilarious and slightly alarming, it’s the truth. During winter break, I realized my screen time had hit an unhealthy high, so I decided to pick up a fun novel: Midnight Sun. Twilight fans, you already know the vibes. I found it at a cute used bookshop near UC Davis and instantly fell in love. It was the perfect distraction—fun, immersive, and full of the vampire drama I adore. So, find a book that captures your attention, and let it whisk you away from the world, even if it’s just for 15 minutes a day. Trust me, it’s worth it!

Woman reading a book in a windowsill.
Photo by Thought Catalog from Pexels
Get that sweet treat

I know your bank account might be saying no, but your heart is definitely saying yes. Even if it’s just every other week, grab your friends and head to your favorite boba shop to unwind after a long day of classes, or get dressed up and hit your go-to restaurant for some budget-friendly sushi. Spending quality time with your friends while enjoying fun food can make all the difference. It’s a great reminder that, even in moments of loneliness, you have a community that loves and supports you. Just get out of your room, I BEG!

Woman holding sushi on chopstick
Photo by Ivan Samkov from Pexels
FIX YOur sleep schedule now!

I’m calling you out! With the stress of school, I know you’re staying up past midnight and scrambling to make it to class after squeezing in those extra ten minutes of sleep. It’s time to fix your sleep schedule and establish a routine—your body and mind deserve it. A consistent routine can work wonders for easing your stress. One tip? Set a homework cutoff time, like 10 PM, and put your phone away by 11 PM. Trust me, these small changes can make a big difference in how you feel each day.

woman sleeping on desk
Photo by George Milton from Pexels
Take advantage of mental health resources

Whether you need extra support or just want to be proactive, don’t forget to check out your university’s mental health resources—they’re there for a reason! At UCLA, if you have UCSHIP, you can access CAPS (Counseling and Psychological Services). Even if you don’t, or if you’d like additional options, the RISE Center in LuValle is another great resource. You can find more information on their Instagram, @risecenterucla. These are services you’re already paying for, so why not take full advantage of them? Your mental health is worth it!

Silhouette of woman doing yoga at sunset
Photo by Kike Vega from Unsplash
Jenny is a third-year Psychology major at UCLA, from Reedley, California. She loves working out, going on iced coffee runs, staying updated with the latest celebrity gossip, and watching early 2000's rom-coms. In her free time, you'll likely find her walking around campus with an iced coffee, music blaring, and always shopping on Bruinwalk.