Graduation Fashion Rules And Why You Should Ignore Them

Graduation day is coming fast, and while I should most likely be focused on practicing my final capstone presentation or writing thank-you cards to my academic advisors, I’m too busy obsessing over what to wear. As a graduating senior finally about to cross that stage, somehow just choosing an outfit for the big day feels like another test in itself. And yet, every list, online article, TikTok, and group chat seems to echo the same old fashion “rules” about what’s acceptable to wear for graduation. SPOILER ALERT: I’ve decided that I’m not interested in following them. This day is about who we’ve become, not about who we’re told to be. So, for the sake of accessible fashion knowledge, here are the most common UCLA graduation fashion rules and the reasons why you should feel free to break them.

Rule #1: You Have to Wear White

Photo by Ethan Lung

White dresses are a long-standing tradition for graduation. They look crisp under the gown and photograph well. But, unless white has a special meaning for you, why not use this opportunity to stand out from the rest of the crowd? Maybe try sporting blush pink, or even jewel tones with a bold print. Graduation may signify the end of one chapter of your life, but that doesn’t mean it also has to be the conclusion of your self-expression.

Ignore this rule if: color makes you feel confident or you’re worried about makeup and coffee stains.

Rule #2: Keep It Short

@hellomolly Dressed like a daydream ☁️ Looking for the perfect grad dress? 🎓 We’ve got you, babe! 💫 #hellomolly 🤍 Fly Babe Midi Dress White 🤍 Coolness Calling Satin Maxi Dress White 🤍 Island Nights Maxi Dress White 🤍 Freshly Brewed Midi Dress White ♬ original sound – Hello Molly – Hello Molly

Short dresses are the go-to because they don’t bunch under your gown or peek out awkwardly. Not to mention, they can help cool you down if you have an outdoor ceremony under the beaming sun. But, hey, a midi-to-maxi length dress or a wide-leg pantsuit can look just as amazing. If you’re leaning toward something flowy, dramatic, or more formal, don’t let the short rule stop you. Just make sure that you try it on beforehand to see how it lays under your gown’s fabric and ensure that you can walk comfortably. There will be no tripping on my watch!

Ignore this rule if: your dream dress hits the floor or your graduation ceremony is indoors.

Rule #3: Stick to Soft Glam

Apparently, graduation makeup is supposed to be soft, neutral, and natural. And while there’s nothing wrong with subtle glam, it’s not your only option. If a red lip is your signature or winged liner is your everyday go-to, wear it! It’s your face. It should feel like you, whether that means looking dewy and fresh or contoured-to-the-gods in full glam.

Ignore this rule if: you’re a certified makeup guru or you love a good cut crease.

Rule #4: Heels Only

Heels are often considered the correct shoe choice for graduation, but everyone knows that ceremonies are long, turf is uneven, and feet can get sore. So, if you’re not a heels person, graduation is not the day to pretend you are. Platforms, flats, chunky sandals, and even sneakers (yes, sneakers!) are totally fair game if they help you walk confidently and comfortably when you get that diploma.

Ignore this rule if: you hate blisters and you want to celebrate without sore feet.

Rule #5: Your Outfit Should Be “Timeless”

There’s always this pressure to pick something “timeless” to wear, AKA something that you won’t cringe at when you look back at photos five or ten years from now. But here’s my opinion: your fashion is like a time capsule. Trends change, styles evolve, and your graduation look is supposed to reflect who you are right now. You’re not dressing for future-you’s approval, you’re dressing for the version of yourself who just survived four years of college (not to mention, also all of the personal growth, change, and existential crises that came with it).

Ignore this rule if: you love today’s trends, want to try something bold, or don’t care what 2035 thinks about your outfit.

At the end of the day, graduation is a big milestone. Whether you’re dressing up, dressing down, going traditional or totally off-script, the most important thing is that you dress to feel confident and comfortable. So, just wear what you want. Break the rules, follow them, or even make your own. But, wait! Before you toss that cap, just remember one thing. Nothing completes your graduation look better than a smile.