From Policy to Pantry: Helping Those Who Could Lose SNAP Benefits

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are inevitables in life: time, change, death. Hunger. Unfortunately for the month of November, hunger doesn’t wait for Congress to reconvene and agree.

With more than 42 million Americans dependent on SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the uncertainty surrounding the program this month has proven to be a significant stressor. Due to the government shutdown, many Americans will likely face a difficult Thanksgiving. Analysts across the country have warned that if SNAP benefits are cut or delayed, many households will be forced into a position of hunger and will have to rely heavily on the generosity of others. Unfortunately, that appears to be the case.

Despite the judicial intervention that has been attempted, 1 in 8 Americans may not receive their SNAP benefits for the month of November. Although U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell Jr. ordered the Trump administration to make a payment to fully fund SNAP, the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily granted the Trump administration’s request to block full SNAP food benefits during the shutdown. Republicans have displayed great effort in using this urgent and pressing issue to blame Democrats for extending the shutdown – when in reality, most recent polls have shown that voters blame Republicans slightly more than Democrats. Ultimately, by deflecting the attention away from the government’s responsibility to feed 16 million American children who are at immediate risk of going hungry, the humanitarian issue has been politicized instead.

However, the public isn’t having it. Communities across the country, red or blue, have been stepping up by supporting their local NGOs, food banks and churches. Across the media, there has been a tremendous outpouring of support by individuals that are looking for ways to help. Here are some that I have gathered to hopefully inspire you in joining me to help those in need during the month of giving and gratitude.

Dollar Tree Dinners Lady

Rebecca Chobat, the woman behind Dollar Tree Dinners on TikTok, has been a community pillar and gem for years. Best known for her affordable yet fulfilling meals through ingredients only bought at Dollar Tree, she has been one of the most notable contributors to communities this year. What I personally find so special about her recipes and ideas is that she does not compromise dignity with her meals. She understands the importance of a delicious meal and has made it easier for everyone in America to maintain that value within their households.

She has created a series called “Meal in a Bag” dinners that are all under the $8 to make and only include shelf-stable ingredients with printable recipe cards. These meals make the perfect donation for local food banks and communities for both convenience and comfort. The free, printable cards are linked here.

Additionally, she has filmed and uploaded a significant amount of tutorial videos to help those who may need more guidance.

Local food Pantries & Food banks

Local food pantries and food banks are currently overwhelmed in almost every aspect possible. Therefore, there are a multitude of ways to help them. The first form is direct donations. These can range from monetary donations, non-perishable food drives, fresh produce drives and hygiene kits. Additionally, there has been a large call for baby formula and feminine products, as they are historically the quickest items to go. Direct donations do not have to be food-based, but can be an item that serves relief to those who need to focus their spending on food.

@cnn Pittsburgh dad AJ Owen received an unexpected envelope filled with thousands of dollars after videos of his front yard food pantry went viral. Owen and his kids were motivated by news that the Trump administration would halt SNAP benefits as part of the government shutdown. The administration announced Friday it would fully fund food stamp benefits for November to comply with a federal court order. ♬ original sound – CNN – CNN

However, helping does not need to just be in a material capacity. Volunteering your time to help sort, pack, distribute, transport or support their operations is just as vital as the material donations. Even skill-based volunteering such as IT help or coordinators could help operations run more efficiently and smoothly.

No matter your occupation or your passion, I promise there is a way to help those who need it. Whether it is through donations or by sharing resources, any help is help that can get a family to feeling secure this winter. I invite you to join me – thank you.