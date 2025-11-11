From Application to Offer: How to Have An Intern Girl Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s timeeeee… for the Summer 2026 internship application cycle! I was lucky enough to intern for the Golden State Warriors last summer, which was one of the highlights of my college experience thus far. I learned so much and met so many amazing people, and it definitely helped me decide what I want to do post grad. However, applying to internships can be really difficult, and once you are in the interview process, it can be stressful. At the end of the day, it is rewarding to get that offer and feel a sense of relief that all of your work has been worth it, but getting there is hard. So, I developed a method for getting that internship offer that minimizes stress and maximizes reward.

Be Selective (ish)

If you don’t know what you want to do, that’s ok! Now is the time to try something new. As your first step in the internship process, you should really find out what you like. Whether that is marketing, finance, accounting, sales, etc., first find out the types of roles that interest you, and then figure out specific sub-roles or categories that seem interesting. For me, marketing is what interests me, and I looked for roles that dealt with social media, influencer, CRM, and traditional marketing. You should also look into potential industries that are interesting to you. This can be sports, beauty, fashion, travel, etc. (and you again can choose a few), but narrowing down your scope makes the internship search SO MUCH easier and less daunting. It is also important to make sure that the internships you are applying to work well with your current skill set and have some cross over. For example, if you have experience managing a social media page for your club, it would be good to look into social media-based roles if that is something that piques your interest. However, if you don’t have much experience in social media, it might be wise to either look for roles in clubs or apply for organizations that deal with this prior to applying to these internships. This isn’t a guarantee that you will get the internship and many companies bring on students that have experience in clubs and organizations in general, but it is helpful. And, if all else fails, go into sales. Many sales internships require skills that most college students possess, so if you are not sure what you want to do or don’t have much experience outside of the classroom (which is totally normal), this is a great avenue to take to get some experience early. Photo by Mimi Thian from Unsplash

Use Your Network

Once you know what you want to do, one of the biggest pieces of advice I have is to use your network. Reach out to alumni on LinkedIn or on UCLA ONE (the alumni and current student website), ask your parents if they have anyone in their network you could have a coffee chat with or get a referral from, and ask friends, club members, or sorority sisters if they know of any companies with summer internship programs. This is how I got past the application stage for most of my internships, and will drastically cut down on time and energy spent applying to hundreds of internships. Networking events and job fairs are also another way to tap into your network, where you can talk to recruiters directly to 1) see what the role looks like, and 2) get your name out there. Not only is this a good way to learn and connect over the internship, but I also think it gives you a bit more clarity on the industry you want to work in and is a HUGE learning opportunity. For these events, I think you should focus less on getting a referral and/or internship here, but more as a learning opportunity to see what is out there for you and to tailor your skills to job postings. Remember, your network can only do so much, but the most common way to find open internship roles are not through formal job postings, but informal ones. So, keep applying, keep having coffee chats, and learn all that you can! Photo by Greg Bulla from Unsplash

Do Your Research

This kind of goes without saying, but do your research throughout the WHOLE process. Research the companies you are applying to to make sure they are legit and are ones you want to work at, research the role and maybe even people in that department, and maybe even look up your interviewers prior to your interview (if their names are given). All of this information can be accessed at the click of a button, so why not put yourself in a better position with an hour or two of research? A simple Google search and scan of the company website can give you a leg up in the application and interview process that will not only make you feel more prepared, but will give you more information that is very much needed. Photo by RF._.studio from Pexels

Prepare, Prepare, Prepare