Five Impulse Purchases That Were Surprisingly Life Changing

I can’t even tell you how many times I’ve wandered through a store (or scrolled online), fully intending to stick to my list, only to find myself locking eyes with something I absolutely must have. As much as I try to tell myself that I definitely don’t need whatever the item is, my hands have a mind of their own. By the time I’m scanning it at self-checkout, it’s like I’m in a trance. My rational brain? Fully checked out.
Admittedly, I’ve had some flops (looking at you, bedazzled journal I swore I’d use), but when it works, it works. Here are five of my random, all-time favorite purchases that I didn’t plan on buying but now can’t imagine life without.
- needoh nice cube
-
When I first started seeing this squishy cube go viral on TikTok, I was immediately hooked. As someone who always needs to be fiddling with something (usually my nails, unfortunately), I knew I had to give it a shot. Let me tell you: this little cube is the stress toy MVP. It has the perfect texture for kneading, and you can stretch it almost like slime but without the mess. I’ve been riding the slime/squishies/fidget toys train for years, and I think I finally found my winner.
- “This Works” deep sleep pillow spray
-
Listen, I was skeptical too. But I saw this lavender mist hyped up on Instagram and caved. Now, I’m hooked. You spray it on your pillow a couple times before going to sleep, and the aromatherapy supposedly helps you not only sleep better but also wake up feeling more refreshed. Maybe it’s just the placebo effect, but after a couple days of using this product, I was genuinely waking up feeling like a well-rested Disney princess. And either way, falling asleep to the relaxing smell of lavender feels like I’ve unlocked a new level of self care.
- chobani zero sugar coffee creamer
-
I love coffee. I also love sugar. However, considering how much sugar I ingest on a daily basis (I’m a huge candy fan), I usually try to go fairly sugar free for my afternoon coffee. Unfortunately, my sweet tooth is so powerful that I can usually taste the difference between sugary creamers and the sugar-free imposters. That was, until I stumbled upon the Chobani zero sugar coffee creamer during one of my grocery store wanderings. It’s sweet, creamy, and manages to make my sugar-loving self very happy. The salted caramel one is absolute perfection.
- starbucks tumbler
-
Speaking of coffee, this was an impulse buy that happened mid-Starbucks run. I was there for an iced caramel macchiato, but as soon I saw the glorious display of tumblers on my left, I knew I couldn’t leave without one. As someone who never quite jumped on the Stanley or Owala train (the last water bottle trend I followed was the hydroflask), I remember immediately wanting one of them to be my new water bottle. Sure enough, I left Starbucks with my coffee in one hand and tumbler in the other. It not only looks adorable, but it’s small enough to fit in my bag yet big enough to not have to constantly refill, and it keeps my ice water perfectly cold throughout the day.
- silk pillowcase
-
TikTok strikes again. This time, it convinced me that my regular cotton pillowcase was basically ruining my life. So, I invested in a silk one, and now, I truly can never go back. Not only is it way comfier, but I swear it’s helped with my hair and skin health. No more waking up with bedhead or those weird pillow lines. Honestly, if you haven’t joined the silk pillowcase club yet, what are you even doing?
No clue why two of my favorite purchases are pillow related (apparently I take my beauty sleep very seriously) but there you have it – my top five impulse buys that I’d snatch up again without hesitation. Sadly, none of these brands are sponsoring me (but hey, my inbox is always open, hint hint), so this list is purely fueled by my questionable spending habits.
So next time you’re eyeing something random in a store, you may want to just go for it – you might end up with a forever fave!