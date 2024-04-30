Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
cup of makeup brushes with more brushes laying beside it on the table
Photo by freestocks from Unsplash
Everyone Wants To Be Tara Yummy And So Do I: Here Are Her Makeup Must-Haves!

Jennifer Garcia
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Tara Yummy has become the IT girl of this season, and I am totally here for it! Social media is buzzing with everyone trying to recreate her iconic makeup look, and I’ve done my homework to track down some of her must-have products (you can thank me later). I have to admit, though, that some of the prices are way out of my budget, but that’s where dupes come in handy. For now, let’s dive into some of the pieces she swears by.

milk sunshine skin tint: $42 at Sephora
Nars Creamy radiant concealer: $32 at Ulta
grande 2 in 1 tinted brow gel: $38 at Ulta
rare beauty bronzer: $26 at Sephora
Hoola bronzer: $36 at Sephora
benefit roller eyeliner: $22 at Ulta
huda beauty grunge eyeshadow palette: $69 at Sephora
Too Faced Better than Sex mascara: $26 at Sephora
NYX lipliner in Muave and matte lip creme in Rome: total $12 at Target

Hopefully these products help you when you’re recreating the iconic Tara Yummy look!

Jenny is a second-year Psychology major at UCLA, from Reedley, California. She loves working out, going on iced coffee runs, staying updated with the latest celebrity gossip, and watching early 2000's rom-coms. In her free time, you'll likely find her walking around campus with an iced coffee, music blaring, and always shopping on Bruinwalk.