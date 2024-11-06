Cozy Fall Meal Prep Recipes To Enjoy All Week Long

With midterm season in full swing, the last thing that I want to be doing when I get back to my apartment is preparing and cooking an entire meal. Meal prepping is essential for getting through long days of classes, studying, and exams, but it isn’t always easy to come up with new recipes and ideas to incorporate. To help you out, I’ve gathered four recipes recommended by my friends and family that you can make in bulk and enjoy this fall season.
- Chicken Pot Pie
My friend’s mom makes the best chicken pot pie every year whenever it starts getting chillier outside. She bases it on this recipe and then makes adjustments based on personal preference and how much she wants to make. She also suggests buying a premade rotisserie chicken from the store rather than baking the chicken both for ease and keeping the chicken moist.
- Butternut Squash Orzo
Butternut squash is personally my favorite fall ingredient. My roommate swears by this New York Times recipe for butternut squash orzo that I am personally very excited for her to make again this year. The brown butter and sage really make this dish, and it is also a great vegetarian option!
- Chili
Often, chili can be a bit of a hassle with long cooking times, but this chili recipe by Delish only takes 40 minutes to make! Chili screams cozy fall food to me, and it is super easy to make a lot of to enjoy for multiple meals. Pair it with chips or cornbread for a hearty dinner after a long day of class.
- Chicken Noodle Soup
This one is a classic for a reason. I personally believe chicken soup is the cure for everything – especially midterms and cold weather. This recipe from NYT Cooking gives a super easy overview for a chicken noodle soup that cooks in only 30 minutes. It’s perfect for a college apartment with limited cooking supplies, and you can definitely make enough to eat all week.
These cozy fall recipes offer a comforting and nourishing way to stay energized and focused through the stress and demands of midterm season. By making these dishes in bulk and prepping them ahead of time, you can enjoy warm, hearty meals without the stress, leaving more time to tackle your studies and enjoy the best of autumn.