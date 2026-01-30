Cooking Classes in LA That Make a Fun Girls’ Night (or Solo Reset)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Los Angeles has no shortage of amazing food. From hole-in-the-wall spots to trendy restaurants, it’s easy to order in or go out to eat. But lately, cooking classes have become the new go-to activity for anyone looking to try something different. They’re fun, hands-on, and give you more than just a good meal—you also leave with a new skill.

Cooking classes in LA are the thing to do. They blend wellness and fun without feeling like another workout class or forced “self-improvement” activity. Whether you go with friends, as a date night, or even solo, it’s an experience that feels social but still relaxed.

One popular option is Sur La Table, which offers everything from pasta-making to baking classes across LA locations. These are perfect if you want something structured but still fun, especially for beginners who don’t cook often. Another favorite is Cozymeal, where you can book small group classes or even private experiences with local chefs. It feels intimate, elevated and great for a girls’ night or birthday plan.

Cooking classes are perfect for college students looking for a girls’ night who want to try something new without committing to a long-term hobby. You don’t need experience or fancy tools. All you need is a little curiosity and an appetite. They’re also a great way to slow down in a city that’s always moving. It’s easy to talk, bond and feel present without staring at your phone. Plus, you get to eat what you make, which is always a win.

If you’re looking for something more culture-focused, places like Hipcooks offer casual, welcoming classes that make you feel comfortable even if you’ve never picked up a knife before. From comfort food to international dishes, there’s an emphasis on learning while having fun.

In a city full of things to do, cooking classes stand out because they give you more than just a night out. You walk away with new skills, new memories, and maybe even the confidence to cook something other than pasta at home. Sometimes, the best experiences in LA happen in the kitchen.