As a loyal consumer of their organic tampons, I couldn’t think of a better black-owned, women-owned, business to highlight this February than The Honey Pot Company. Dedicated to the sexual health and wellness of vagina owners across the globe, Honey Pot has made it their mission to provide affordable hygiene products for all your needs, from menstrual to sexual.

Founder and CEO Bea Dixon started The Honey Pot out of her kitchen after suffering with persistent bacterial vaginosis. In 2014, Dixon found her cure by combining herbal medicine with feminine care. The result? Hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested vaginal hygiene products free of chemicals, carcinogens and sulfates.

Between washes and suppositories, Honey Pot is your oyster when it comes to maintaining your vaginal hygiene. Specialized to you based on the test on their website, they also sell Rituals, collections of products for specific needs or concerns.

I for one am equally infatuated with and dumbfounded by the menstrual cup (and if you haven’t already tried it, I’d bet you are too). While I’ve yet to use one myself, every person I know who does use a cup loves it, and I don’t know that I’ve ever met anyone that went back to buying monthly tampons after investing in one.

For my pad girls out there, they offer a wide range of sizes and scents…wait, what?

Okay, maybe scents per-say isn’t the right word, but with plant-derived ingredients and natural fragrances, Honey Pot offers herbal pads to provide a cooling sensation for your vag. There are a plethora of styles to choose from, inclusive of all flow-types, and non-herbal options for the skeptics too.

The coolest thing about The Honey Pot’s brand in my opinion is their commitment to delivering quality care for vaginal health in all realms, not just menstruation and hygiene. From pregnancy and postpartum to pleasure, Honey Pot is dedicated to serving women of all lifestyes and needs.

Not only does this expansive marketing now cater to larger audiences, it intentionally destigmatizes the desire for pleasure among women. By combining products for vaginal hygiene and pleasure under the same brand, The Honey Pot Company successfully disillusions any separation between the two ideas, recognizing both as a form of self care.

This is just a glimpse into the social advocacy work that Honey Pot contributes to. While most organizations donate a sum of their money to charity annually, Honey Pot is committed and passionate about the collective goals of the organizations to which they donate, often seeking out women-based initiatives within similar frameworks. Days for girls and Atlanta’s Women’s Foundation are just a couple organizations that they work with.

As Black History Month comes to an end and we turn to the celebration of women (and leprechauns), it is so understatedly important to stay in tune to intersectional identities, and to continue to uplift women of color throughout the month of March. So to all vagina holders, show your support for black women and The Honey Pot Company by purchasing a treat or two for your yoni.