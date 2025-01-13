This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

The New Year means new goals, resolutions and transformations but for all of the pop culture girlies out there, it means a new era of TV shows and movies to look forward to. Here’s a comprehensive guide of what dates to cancel your plans and grab your popcorn, comfy blanket and remote.

Movies

Captain America: Brave New World

If you can’t find a date for Valentine’s Day, join the new Captain America, Sam Wilson, for a night in the theater. Although there is a lot of speculation about the rebrand, including whether the past Captain Americas will make a multiverse appearance, if you’re a Marvel guru, you’ll be happy to know they’re coming into the new year.

Snow White

I love Rachel Zegler. Her voice is angelic and I can’t wait to be serenaded on March 21, when the Walt Disney live action remake of Snow White comes out. I honestly hated Snow White when I was little because she was so submissive and so not a feminist, but I have zero doubts that Zegler will turn this around in her adaptation .

Good Fortune

I think we all need a little comedy this year, and that’s coming October 17 when Keanu Reeves plays a guardian angel who loses his wings. Also Seth Rogen’s in it, so obviously it’s going to be funny.

Bugonia

If there’s one thing about me, it’s that I will see any movie that Emma Stone is in. On November 7, her upcoming movie, in collaboration with the same director she worked with in Poor Things, involves conspiracy, aliens, CEOs. I think that’s such an interesting combination that I just have to see what it all means.

Wicked: For Good

This one goes without saying. We’ve all been counting down the days til part two since Cynthia flew off into the horizon. And on November 21, that countdown will be over.

Zootopia 2

This might be controversial, but Zootopia is my favorite Disney movie. And so, when I found out that a sequel is being released November 26, I audibly screamed. In this sequel, Judy and Nick have gone fully from strangers to enemies to lovers to partners, as they collab to keep the whole city safe.

Marty Supreme

With a budget of $70 million, this Christmas gift includes Timothee Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow and Tyler the Creator all wrapped up in the same giftbox (in the form of a table-tennis champ’s life story). If you’re anything like me, you’re imagining a Challengers-esque film with similar steamy scenes, high quality acting and just enough sports to keep a non-sport fanatic, like me, happy.

TV Shows

The White Lotus, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Wednesday

Some fan favorites are coming back for more, with these popular shows coming out with new seasons this year.

Suits LA

Our favorite lawyers come to our hometown February 23, with this spin off the smash hit of Suits. Hopefully, UCLA is featured at some point because it makes me feel like I know a celebrity when that happens.

We Were Liars

Avid readers of Gen Z may be intrigued to find a middle school favorite adapted to the screen in Summer 2025 (I know 14 year old me is freaking).

Clearly there is something for everyone coming soon this year, so renew your streaming platforms and splurge on the reusable popcorn container. Happy 2025!