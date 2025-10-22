Beauty Brands I Love That Don’t Break My Bank

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a college student, I am always on the go – from rushing to make breakfast in the morning to catching the bus and heading to class. Even with a busy schedule, I love keeping myself put together and feeling confident, whether that means having my hair done, smelling good or wearing makeup. With all the different expenses college brings like housing, food and tuition, it can be very difficult to find affordable and reliable beauty brands in this day and age. I have always believed beauty should be accessible. Today, I will be talking about five of my favorite beauty brands that I love that don’t break my bank.

e.l.f Cosmetics

If there is a beauty brand that I always go back to, it is e.l.f. Cosmetics. e.l.f. has been my holy grail ever since I was young. It is actually the brand I purchased my very first makeup product from: their classic e.l.f. Lip Lacquer. What I love about e.l.f. is that their brand’s mission is inclusivity and accessibility. Their products range from skincare to makeup, offering many affordable alternatives (or “dupes”) to high-end brands without compromising quality. My everyday go-to products that I love from e.l.f are the e.l.f Halo Glow Skin Tint, which contains SPF 50, the e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil, and the e.l.f. Power Grip Primer. e.l.f. is available at many different retailers, which makes it much more accessible. They are available at Walmart, Target, Ulta, TikTok shop, the e.l.f. cosmetics website and many more stores.

THe Ordinary

A skincare brand that I have recently delved into is The Ordinary. I have always loved The Ordinary’s sleek and minimalist aesthetic when it comes to their brand. Because of this, I always thought they had to be some expensive luxurious brand, but I thought wrong. Their mission is also centered on accessibility, making products for all skin types and having quality ingredients for affordable prices. When I saw that The Ordinary was bringing back its iconic Serum Foundation, I had to see what the hype was about. I went on TikTok Shop and purchased it. For under $10, this product has become one of my staples for light-coverage days where I don’t want to wear heavy makeup. Another product that I love from The Ordinary has been the Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner. This toner has helped me with any of the textured parts of my skin and helps lighten dark spots on my body as well. The best part? You can find The Ordinary at Sephora, Target, Ulta, TikTok shop, The Ordinary website and many more stores.

Not Your Mother’s

As a curly-haired girly, I always struggled to find affordable hair products that actually work for my curls. It was when my sister gifted me a Not Your Mother’s gift set for Christmas that I fell in love with this brand and knew these were the products for my hair. I love how Not Your Mother’s also values inclusivity – they have products that range from all different hair types, from straight to coily. My entire curly hair routine comes from the Curl Talk Line. My everyday go-tos are the Curl Talk Leave-in Conditioner, which helps with the part of my day I dread the most – detangling. I also use their Curl Talk Defining Cream, the Curl Talk Activating Mousse and the Curl Talk Sculpting Gel. I love how all of these products help keep my hair moisturized without it being greasy, help reduce frizz and leave my curls defined and soft. Most of their products range from $9-$12, which for me, is an affordable price tag for products. Whenever I need to restock all my products at once, the price definitely adds up, but I love that Not Your Mother’s has value sets that offer their products in multiple sizes, so I love taking advantage of a great deal! You can find Not Your Mother’s products at Walmart, Target, Ulta, TikTok shop, the Not Your Mother’s website and many more stores.

EOS (Evolution of Smooth)

EOS, founded in 2007, has literally been the beauty brand that has grown up alongside Gen Z. EOS is a brand full of nostalgia. I was first introduced to them through their colorful egg-shaped lip balms that came in endless colors and flavors. They were a staple in my elementary school backpack! With the resurgence of EOS, I have fallen back in love with their products. I have loved using their body lotion, which keeps my skin moisturized all day and smells amazing for such an affordable price. My favorite scents are the Vanilla Cashmere and Strawberry Dream. I also love their Super Balms – they are so moisturizing and taste so good! EOS also has many different shower sets and fragrances that I can’t wait to try. Overall, I adore the nostalgic and colorful vibe of EOS and the fact that their products remain high-quality and accessible. You can find EOS products at Walmart, Target, the EOS website and many more stores.

Daise