Yes, I know what you’re thinking. There is no possible world in which a single smoothie is actually worth upwards of 20 dollars, but here we are. So, let’s find out for ourselves, shall we? With the recent release of Kendall Jenner’s Erewhon Collaboration and her Peaches N’ Cream smoothie, the internet has been absolutely drooling over the comically over-priced Erewhon drinks. However, despite the 23 dollar price tag on this smoothie, it is still important to mention that a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Good Shepherd Shelter, a long-term shelter for women and children who have experienced domestic violence (so at least some of your money will be going to a good cause). For this case study, I decided to try three different smoothies: the Malibu Mango Smoothie (from a collab with Frankie’s Bikinis), Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Skin Glaze Smoothie, and Kendall’s Peaches and Cream Smoothie, which came out to a whopping total of 61 dollars, before tax. Here are my findings:

malibu mango smoothie Ingredients: Organic coconut water, vanilla collagen, organic maple syrup, organic mango, organic pineapple, organic banana, organic orange juice, lions mane, organic coconut flakes, organic coconut cream. View this post on Instagram A post shared by EREWHON (@erewhon) Review: As a huge fan of mango, I thought this smoothie was going to be my favorite of the bunch — spoiler alert, it wasn’t. For me, this smoothie had too much of a ginger-esque aftertaste that left me puckering my lips. However, if you like your smoothies to be extra-tart, this smoothie might be for you! Otherwise, the subtle citrus notes from the orange juice made a great pairing with the coconut cream, giving it a sort of healthy creamsicle vibe. The physical presentation of the smoothie was gorgeous, with a bright yellow color and coconut flake topping that makes it the perfect drink for a summer day in LA. Final Score: 6/10 Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Skin Glaze Smoothie Ingredients: Malk almond milk (which I substituted for oat milk due to my tree nut allergy), organic bananas, organic strawberries, organic avocado, organic dates, organic maple syrup, Vital Proteins vanilla collagen, vanilla stevia, sea moss, organic coconut creme, Driscoll’s Organic Strawberry Glaze. View this post on Instagram A post shared by EREWHON (@erewhon) Review: Okay, so the hype for this smoothie may be a little warranted. This smoothie was definitely my favorite of the group, primarily because of the strong strawberry flavor that perfectly mixed with the thick coconut cream and the hint of sweet vanilla (aka, this smoothie is a rich man’s strawberry shortcake). The use of dates, maple syrup, and vanilla stevia definitely make this one of the sweetest smoothies at Erewhon, so if you prefer your smoothies to feel more refreshing as opposed to tasting like a dessert, this may not be the smoothie for you. This smoothie is also absolutely gorgeous, with a bright pink base decorated with white stripes of coconut cream and dark red strawberry glaze. Final Score: 8/10 Kendall’s Peaches and Cream Smoothie Ingredients: GTs Peach Paradise Kombucha, Vita Coco Organic Coconut Milk, GTs Cocoyo Yogurt Peach Nectarine, Organic Maple Syrup, Vanilla Grass-Fed Collagen, Organic Peaches, Organic Goji Berries, Organic Coconut Cream, Lily of the Desert Preservative Free Aloe Vera Juice, Eidon Electrolytes. View this post on Instagram A post shared by EREWHON (@erewhon) Review: Considering the widespread internet obsession, I was sure this smoothie was going to be a banger. In my opinion, it was mediocre. The coconut cream and yogurt made it so thick that I could barely sip through my straw (which isn’t necessarily a negative, just a little annoying). Surprisingly, the peach flavor wasn’t very strong to me. In fact, I even recruited my roommate to taste it and she also confirmed that it just tasted sweet rather than having a distinct “peaches and cream” flavor. Nonetheless, if you like sweet and thick smoothies, this could be a fun new addition to your morning. I only wish they would make the peach flavor stronger so that this smoothie could stand out against the others. Nonetheless, the bright orange peach chunks on top did help lighten my mood. Final Score: 7/10

While Erewhon’s celebrity-inspired smoothies offer a unique blend of flavors and premium ingredients, they come with a hefty price tag that doesn’t quite justify the experience. The Malibu Mango Smoothie, despite its beautiful presentation, had an overpowering tartness that may not appeal to everyone. Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Skin Glaze Smoothie stood out with its rich and sweet strawberry shortcake-like flavor, making it the favorite. However, Kendall Jenner’s Peaches and Cream Smoothie, though widely talked about, proved underwhelming in its peach flavor. Overall, although these Erewhon smoothies are undeniably good, their extravagant cost makes them a luxury rather than a necessity, even with the added benefit of supporting a charitable cause. But hey, who am I to tell someone where to spend their paycheck? If the boujee grocery store experience is something that brings you joy, go for it! Meanwhile, I’ll be back at my place mixing smoothie dupes.