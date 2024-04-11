4 Spring Quarter Essentials: Must Do’s In Sunny SoCal

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

As the sun comes out and the UV skyrockets, there’s no better time to be in L.A.! Whether you’re a first year or fourth, I think we can all agree that spring quarter is inevitably the best time of the year. The optimal weather in sunny SoCal brings in the best of vibes and happiest of times. So in celebration of the most wonderful time of the year, here are 4 MUST do’s for you (and your besties) this spring!

Acai Bowls On Tongva (Janss) Steps One of the easiest yet most serotonin-boosting activities to do on campus in the spring is definitely grabbing a sweet treat and sitting out on the lawn around Tongva Steps. Luckily, now we conveniently have Sambazon Bowls at Ackerman Union to provide us with the best sunny day treat: acai bowls! Just sitting out on the lawn with my bowl of fresh fruit and summer playlist, whether it be with friends or alone, is an automatic mood booster and the perfect way to spend time between classes. View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCLA (@ucla) Sunset Picnics at Will Rogers If you’re looking for an off-campus escape that isn’t a hassle to get to, sunset picnicking at Will Rogers beach is the thing for you. If you want to make it super easy with no planning required, you can literally order Study sandwiches and whatever Trader Joe’s snacks that are left over in your room and hop in an Uber. However, if you’re in the mood to go above and beyond, I highly recommend making a pit stop at Erewhon and getting a bunch of different snacks to try while absorbing the beauty of a radiant SoCal sunset! Nothing beats a pretty view with good food to end your day, and don’t get me started on the aesthetic pictures you’ll get! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaylee Rae (@solarpowered_blonde) Tanning & Beach Volleyball at Sunset Rec Sunset Rec is by far the most popular place to be during spring quarter. Throw on a bikini, grab a towel, and conveniently walk down for the most optimal tanning location. As the UV gets higher, you will surely see me out there at least three times a week between classes. If tanning and listening to music with your friends isn’t your cup of tea, bring a volleyball or join a group on the beach courts! It’s literally so fun to meet new people and get into a competitive little game. Hiking to the Hollywood Sign Looking for more of an athletic yet aesthetic activity? Well, hiking to the Hollywood sign is the perfect thing to do on a sunny day! I would consider the hike to be intermediate, and on a sunny day it is the perfect workout. Not to mention the amazing city views (behind all of the smog) and the iconic Hollywood Sign. There’s no better hike to do during spring quarter, and I highly recommend going on a Saturday or Sunday morning! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Zito & Fede ☀︎︎ Travel Couple (@scratchyourmapa)

The opportunities are endless in Sunny SoCal when it comes to spring quarter! These four activities are just my personal favorite convenient things to do between classes, but there are so many other things to do as well, from spending a day in Malibu to having an outdoor shopping trip at the Grove. My love for spring quarter is so strong, and hopefully these little outings will give you a boost of serotonin as the sun comes out and we wrap up the school year!