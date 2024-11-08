4 Small Ways to Fall in Love with Life Every Day This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Life can get a little boring without having things to look forward to. Sure we have holidays, winter break, and the blessing of froyo, but it’s the little habits that make a long-term difference.

Just like Miguel sang, “Celebrate every day like a birthday, good things come to those that wait up.” Following this proverb, here are 4 ways to celebrate every day and fall in love with your life this fall!

Morning affirmations

As soon as I wake up, I want to start the day with good vibes. One way I like to do this is by thinking about who and what I am grateful for. Since it’s fall, maybe it might be a pumpkin spice latte or a hearty Thanksgiving meal.

Although I might have a final exam or be forced to wake up at the crack of dawn, I know everything is going to be alright because I have what I need in my life (obviously the pumpkin spice latte) and that’s the best medicine.

Forget invisible age limits

I remember picking up a Strawberry Shortcake baby tee at the Rose Bowl Flea market a few weeks ago and I almost didn’t buy it – not because I don’t LOVE Strawberry Shortcake – but because I felt like it was too “childish.” After turning 20, I feel more self-conscious about what I wear, which would never phase me at 19. After circling around the flea market, I eventually walked back to the booth and bought it.

Sometimes you need to learn from your younger self, you’re never too old to wear a shirt from a favorite childhood show or dress up in a costume. Have fun with your life, be creative, and make your inner child proud!

make Personal Vlogs

If you know me, you know I have my Canon G7X Mark III with me 24/7. You don’t need a vlog camera to document these fun moments though!

Don’t be afraid to pull out your phone and film those funny carpool karaoke moments in the car or a taste test of the Gordon Ramsay disproved candy pizza from De Neve dining hall.

Monthly Playlists

Making monthly playlists is certainly not revolutionary, but I have a different take on using them. I don’t have Mozart’s photographic memory, so every song I add to the playlist helps me remember little niche moments that I wouldn’t remember otherwise.

Every month I make a new playlist titled the month and an adjective that creates alliteration with the month and is something I want that month to feel like. Ex: “November Nailed-It.” It might sound cheesy, but starting off the month in a positive light helps to shape my perception of the future.

If you show me a song, whether I like it or not, I will probably add it to my monthly playlist. If I hear a song after finding out I got 100% on an exam, I’ll add it. If I hear a song as soon as I jump into the car after driving home for the first time in 3 months, I’ll add it. If I hear a song after rewatching a nostalgic old movie, I’ll add it. You get the point!

If you play the song “Good Feeling” by Flo Rida, now I’ll vividly remember that as a high school senior in August 2021, I accidentally blasted it mid-class while doing a Government assignment and immediately dropped the class after (not because I was embarrassed, but because I unknowingly had credit for the class).

fall in love with your life

This article might’ve been “short n’ sweet“, but I hope these 4 little habits inspired you to fall in love with your life this fall!