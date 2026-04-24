Yes, The Years Really Do Fly By

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You’ve probably heard someone say, “College was the best four years of my life.” You’ve probably also heard it followed by, “The years fly by,” or some version of that. Despite the countless warnings from my already-graduated friends, I still find myself surprised, a little sad, and oddly content, realizing they were right. The time really does pass that quickly—and somehow, these truly were some of the best four years of my life.

As I take my graduation photos with my friends and family, I can’t help but feel overwhelmed with gratitude. As I reflect on my time here at UCF, I feel blessed to have met so many amazing people and engaged in so many enriching experiences. From an appreciative and nostalgic graduating senior, here are some of my favorite experiences here at UCF.

Studying Abroad I studied abroad in Belize during May 2024, and it forever changed the trajectory of my life. Not only did I meet one of my best friends on the trip, but I also realized I wanted to pursue more educational and professional experiences abroad. While I always knew that I wanted to travel more, studying abroad made it concrete. I learned how to snorkel, swam in the Actun Tunichil Muknal Cave, climbed the ancient Xunantunich, and ultimately realized that I am braver than I originally thought. If you’re interested in studying abroad but unsure, let this be your sign to finally take that step. Studying abroad was a transformative experience in my life, and I will always look back on my time there fondly and see Belize as my second home. Working On-Campus Since August 2023, I have worked as an Admissions Ambassador for UCF. The non-formal name for that role is a campus tour guide, and it is, by far, the best job I have ever had. I met some of my closest friends through this job, and some of my best memories here at UCF were with them. Not only did this job teach me how to tackle public speaking with ease, but it also taught me how to be confident in my own speech. From reciting and memorizing the script in the shower to giving tours in the pouring rain with a poncho and an umbrella, I have loved every second of this job. If you are interested in working on your college campus, I will always suggest working as a campus tour guide for your school. View this post on Instagram @ucfambassadors via Instagram Interning at the Florida Capitol I interned at the Florida Senate under Senator Geraldine Thompson during the Spring 2024 semester. Like studying abroad, this internship also vastly changed my life. As someone interested in learning more about state politics, I took a risk by pursuing this internship, and I will always be grateful that I did. Aside from learning about the legislative session, the bill approval process, and how to network like a pro (or at least I hope), I met some of my closest friends here as well. I was able to complete this internship through UCF’s Legislative Scholars program, and if this program is something you have heard about and are interested in, trust me and apply! Even if you know nothing about state politics, it doesn’t hurt to send in your application and take a leap into the unknown. Besides, you get some pretty awesome graduation cords when you graduate! View this post on Instagram @ucflegislativescholars via Instagram

I know it’s going to sound cliché, but aside from all of these points, the best piece of advice I can give you is to live in the moment. Take advantage of everything UCF has to offer, whether that’s internships, study abroad programs, on-campus jobs, or really cool free events. Take advantage of everything Orlando has to offer, too: go for walks at Jay Blanchard Park, get your library card from the Alafaya Branch Library, and try the bowls from Sus Hi.

Cherish the fall football games, the wine nights once everyone is finally 21, and every study session with your friends—because the years really do fly by.