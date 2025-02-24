Kanye Posts Upsetting Things on X (We’re Not Surprised)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

This article addresses topics relating to racism, antisemitism, homophobia,and others that may be sensitive to some readers.

Once again Kanye West has taken to X to discuss his thoughts about, well, everything. On Sunday, Feb. 9, Kanye West posted a spew of hateful tweets on X in which he said slurs, showed his support for the rapper Diddy, and claimed he was a Nazi. West has a long history of controversy online, being no stranger to letting his thoughts be heard. This time, however, might be the end for West.

“I am a Nazi,” claimed Kanye West on X. This post was one of many tweeted during his slough of posts on Sunday. West also claimed that he will “never apologize for my Jewish comments.” He also posted, “Some of my best friends are Jewish and I don’t trust any of them.” His rants included several more anti-Semitic tweets as well as calling upon President Trump to “Free Puff.” Puff refers to rapper P. Diddy who is currently facing charges for sex trafficking and racketeering. West has continued to show his support for Diddy despite the continuous allegations emerging constantly.

This left many of West’s fans in dismay as he showed his support for Nazism and Elon Musk’s Nazi-like salute that occurred during the Jan. 20 Inauguration. While West’s rants may be linked to a mental health crisis, it is unclear at this point. It was not just his spew of posts that brought his name back into headlines on Sunday, he also produced questionable merchandise.

The same night that West went on his rant, he also had a commercial shown during the Superbowl in which he was promoting his brand Yeezy. However, when viewers went to the website, all they were met with was a plain white t-shirt with a large black swastika printed on it. This further encouraged West to keep posting more hateful and homophobic as well as ableist slurs on X as users called him out. One user said, “The fact that a Kanye West tweet saying he loves Hitler has 117k likes should tell a lot about the society we live in now…”

It wasn’t just the re-emergence of antisemitism that was included in his rant on X, he also made statements about his wife Bianca Censori. This came only a week after their Grammy’s appearance in which Censori took to the red carpet in a completely see-through dress. On X he stated that he has “dominion” over his wife. Censori took to X herself and backed up her husband by repeating a slur he used in his X rant. On Feb. 11, Censori replied to a post made by Kim Kardashian in which she stated “…is she trying to be me?” This further fueled drama online and brought Censori’s name back into the headlines. As of Thursday, Feb. 13, rumors have begun circling that Kanye West and Bianca Censori are getting divorced. There has been no confirmation at this point but this may be a public relations stunt made by West’s team. A quick Google search of Kanye West online will bring up topics of his divorce rather than his posts.

The year of 2020 was the beginning of the end for Kanye West as he showed his adamant support for Donald Trump, sporting a MAGA hat in almost every public appearance he made. His real views came to light on Twitter as he spewed hateful and antisemitic posts. In 2022 he stated, “I’m going death con 3 on Jewish people.” West’s hate speech has only increased over the last few years. Sunday, Feb. 9 appeared to be his final string of rants as he now no longer has an active account on X as well as his wife Bianca Censori.