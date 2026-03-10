Women’s Safety Off Campus: Protect Yourself and Your Space

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recent reports of “peeping Tom” behavior and attempted entry at UCF off-campus apartment complexes, such as College Station and Mercury 3100, have understandably left a lot of students on edge, especially women.

Luckily, I have some advice to give. So, from one anxious person to another, here are the precautions I recommend that give me peace of mind and help me sleep at night.

Easy Habits By establishing small methods to form a safety routine, you can lower the risk of encounters from their daily practice. For instance, you can: Lock your door immediately when you get home, even if you are just running to grab something inside. Lock your windows, especially those in the first-floor bedroom and bathroom. Do a quick before-bed sweep: ensuring doors are locked, windows are locked, and keys and phone are in the same spot. Safety Options You do not have to turn your apartment into a survival bunker. The goal is simply to deter any unwanted entry, and if entry is attempted, to make it more difficult and louder. Some tools to encourage this include: Door stoppers or door wedges (especially while you sleep) Portable door deadbolts or a portable door lock for extra reinforcement Peel-and-stick door and window alarms to scare people off (The louder, the better!) Any doorbell camera (like Ring or similar) — I love my Ring because it not only connects directly to my phone, but it also comes with neighborhood updates. View this post on Instagram @wynnshomeawareness on Instagram If your complex is strict about drilling or renter-friendly rules, it may feel like you’re choosing between following the rules and protecting yourself. Realistically, you can pay a security deposit, but you cannot pay for your life. If you have to pay a small fee for your peace of mind, I’d say it is more than worth it. GETTING HOME Getting home can be the scariest part of living independently, but there are several ways to alleviate anxiety: Walk with someone whenever you can, even if it’s a short walk from your car to your front door. If you’re alone, call someone and stay on speaker until you are inside with the door locked. Stick to well-lit paths, even if it takes longer. Always keep your head on a swivel. Carry pepper spray if you are comfortable doing so, and be sure you know how to use it. Personally, I keep one in my car, one in my purse, and one in my apartment. EMERGENCY PROTOCOLS Ideally, these protocols should be set up before you ever possibly need them. That way, if a scary high-adrenaline moment ever were to come, you’d have less thinking to do on the fly. A simple protocol is location sharing. At the age of 20, I still share my location with not just my friends but also my family. An awkward “Why are you out at Twistee Treat for the third time this week?” text is better than your family not knowing where you are in a crisis. If you have roommates, create an emergency sheet and put it in a common area (fridge, inside a cabinet door, near the entry). It is critical to include full names and phone numbers, emergency contacts, essential medical information (allergies, medications, etc.), your unit address, building number, and any gate code needed for responders. SPEAK UP TO YOUR COMPLEX Yes, speaking up can feel daunting. Double yes, it can feel uncomfortable, but it is also necessary! When you report something, put it in writing — email is easiest, so there’s a paper trail. It is critical to be specific: include the date, time, building, stairwell, and the situation. Ask for concrete action, like lighting repair, landscape trimming (for visibility), increased security, and better resident alerts. You are not “being a problem.” You are paying rent and asking for basic safety precautions, a lot of which are promised to you in your lease. For example, a working gate, not like I’m talking from experience…(I am). SAVE IMPORTANT PHONE NUMBERS If an emergency does occur, the last thing you want to be doing is attempting to recall phone numbers. Do yourself a favor now and be proactive by saving these to your contacts! Emergency: 911 UCF Police Department (non-emergency): 407-823-5555 UCF Victim Services (24/7 hotline): 407-823-1200 and text 407-823-6868 Orlando Police Department (non-emergency): 321-235-5300

If you’re dealing with fear, intense anxiety, or you just cannot calm down after something scary, CAPS also offers support and an after-hours crisis option. If any UCF student is experiencing distress and needs someone to talk with in the middle of the night or on the weekend, they can call CAPS’ main number, press five, and be immediately connected to a licensed therapist.

You deserve to feel safe in the place you live. If something feels off, trust that instinct, tell someone, and report it. Stay safe.