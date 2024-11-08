Winter Vacation: How to Pack, Plan, and Prepare

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we slip into the colder months and the holidays, I am dreaming of snow and crisp air. Luckily, I have family in New Jersey, so I am a PRO at planning and packing for a trip to colder climates. Whether you’re visiting your family in a small town or vacationing with friends at a cabin, here are my go-to tricks for packing your winter vacation.

Look up local activities.

If you’re anything like me, you love a good adventure. Whether you’re strolling past cozy stores, unwinding by the fireplace, or playing in the snow, research some activities and events once you have your confirmed location. Plan various activities for good measure; this way, you have options depending on your mood. It is a great way to meet locals, try new things, and discover what type of trip you want. It also allows you to get a sneak peek of the trip. What are the restaurants like? Are there a lot of niche community gatherings like in Stars Hollow? Is there a park where you can go sledding? Depending on where you stay, you might get bored quickly. I’d pack a deck of cards and whatever other game you can fit in your carry-on. Alternatively, you can go outside and see what the area offers; it’s your choice!

Play dress up.

Once you’ve figured out what activities you plan to do, start orchestrating your outfits. Figure out what you already have and what you need to buy. Pinterest has a lot of outfit inspiration for colder weather if you don’t want to be stuck wearing the same ‘fit formula’ your whole trip. If most of your planned activities require going outside, prioritize function over fashion. Stay warm! Pack layers and wear them. I know this from personal experience. If you’re worried about wearing a super bulky coat, I know some people (myself included) pack more layers and wear a thinner coat over it. Start with an undershirt and tights, then a long sleeve and whatever bottoms you’re wearing (long pants, ideally), followed by a sweatshirt and coat (you Floridians get so cold). Even if your activities are indoors, still pack lots of long sleeves and underclothes. You have to go outside at some point, and you can always remove a layer or two once inside.

Don’t forget the accessories.

Pack the proper accessories. You’ll want shoes that keep your feet warm and grip the ground better, especially since you’ll be walking on ice or snow. A nice pair of boots are going to be your best bet. I’ve slipped more in Converse than in my hand-me-down combat boots. Also, pack the proper accessories, such as gloves/mittens, scarves, hats, and fluffy socks. The extra warmth on your extremities can make you much more comfortable during an excursion.

…and the toiletries