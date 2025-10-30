Why You Should Start Syncing Your Cycle for Better Health

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are common misconceptions about periods that are spread throughout society, such as how we women shouldn’t be exercising on our periods or that having periods makes us seem dirty. These common misconceptions aren’t only hurtful but flat-out wrong.

Some may find that their menses do not significantly affect their daily lives, but for others, that is not the case. Cycle syncing may be especially beneficial if you suspect that your menstrual cycle is impacting your physical and mental well-being. Eating and exercising in sync with your menstrual cycle can not only reduce PMS symptoms but also help put you in tune with the monthly hormonal changes.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, cycle syncing involves adjusting your routine to the phases of your menstrual cycle. The typical menstrual cycle is 28 days with four phases: menstrual, follicular, ovulation, and luteal. They can all vary in how long each lasts for each woman; however, the Cleveland Clinic says it should follow a similar plan every month:

Menstrual: From the first to seventh day of our cycle, we see the most common sign of a period: bleeding. During this time, the lining of our uterus sheds, causing us to bleed, which causes our energy levels to drop pretty low.

Follicular: Around the eight to 13-day mark, we have a rise in estrogen as the lining of our uterus thickens, causing our energy levels to increase.

Ovulation: During days 14 and 15, we release an egg, causing our estrogen and testosterone levels to peak, which in turn, gives us high energy.

Luteal: From days 16 to 28, the sac left behind from the released egg (corpus luteum) produces a hormone called progesterone, which prepares our uterus to receive a fertilized egg. Towards the end of this phase is when we usually experience the most PMS symptoms.

FOODS FOR EACH PHASE

The menstrual phase comes with cramping, fatigue, and sometimes irritability, often leading us to turn to our comfort foods like sweets, fries, or pizza. However, what if I told you that eating these foods during our period can throw our hormones even more out of balance and rob us of essential nutrients? Let’s take a look at options to try instead:

Iron-rich foods can replace the iron we lose during this phase, such as leafy green vegetables, lean red meat, lentils, and beans.

Vitamin C increases iron absorption, so try to find foods with vitamin C, such as berries, citrus fruits, broccoli, and red peppers.

Vitamin K can reduce heavy bleeding and is found in leafy greens, blueberries, cheese, and eggs.

Omega-3 fatty acids can also reduce inflammation and cramping and are found in salmon, flaxseed, and tree nuts.

The follicular phase is when we should choose foods that help our bodies balance estrogen:

Cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and kale.

Fermented foods like kombucha, sauerkraut, and kimchi.

Healthy fats like avocados, flaxseeds, and pumpkin seeds.

Leafy greens, including spinach, bok choy, and arugula.

Throughout our ovulation phase, as estrogen surges, the liver works extra hard to break down the excess estrogen. We should continue to eat estrogen-balancing foods such as:

Lean proteins such as cottage cheese, Greek yogurt, fish, beans, and chicken.

Non-starchy veggies like leafy greens, broccoli, and cauliflower.

Healthy fats like avocado, seeds, and nuts.

High-fiber carbs like oats, sweet potatoes, and fruits.

In our last phase, the luteal phase, we feel a whole range of emotions and cravings. Complex carbohydrates and high-fiber foods are the best for us at this moment, such as:

Leafy greens and sweet potatoes.

If you are craving something sweet or salty, try fruits, nuts, and seeds with dark chocolate.

Staying hydrated is key; drinking plenty of water can reduce bloating, brain fog, and PMS.

workouts for each phase

When exercising, we should always listen to our bodies to understand how they need to move. The Cleveland Clinic recommends we match the intensity of our workouts with our changing energy levels.

During our menstrual cycle, energy is depleted, so this is a good time for low-intensity activities like walking, stretching, or Pilates. Remember, it’s okay if you don’t even feel up to exercising at all; prioritize your rest as much as you prioritize exercise! As we enter our follicular phase, our energy starts to ramp up, and we can begin adding cardio-based workouts like running, swimming, or even a new Zumba class you’ve been thinking about. Ovulation is when we are at our peak energy levels, so take advantage of this with high-intensity workouts like kickboxing, HIIT, or CrossFit. During our luteal phase, engaging in medium-intensity cardio, strength training, or yoga is a good idea, as we should start to take things slowly as our time of the month approaches.

Overall Benefits

Applying these diets and activities to your daily life can be a game-changer, but the bottom line is that we should always prioritize our health and self-care. Even writing down our cycle and keeping track of our phases can help us become more aware of our needs and take care of our bodies. So, when our monthly visitor comes to say hi, don’t be shy, let’s tackle it head-on with mindful activity and healthy eating.