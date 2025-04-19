Why Working in the Food Industry Fuels Future Success

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many view the food industry as temporary work. A first job to make money in high school or college, a seasonal position in the summer, even a night or weekend job to make extra money on the side. Restaurants are always hiring, and the scheduling is typically flexible, making it a convenient option. Not all can turn a restaurant job into a full-time career, besides the few that become managers or owners. It’s easy to think that these jobs are irrelevant to your future goals, just a means to make money and pass the time, but this couldn’t be further from the truth.

Working in the food industry requires a high level of performance, both physically and mentally. These jobs teach both technical and interpersonal skills that are transferable to many other fields and positions. Restaurants provide a special type of hands-on learning environment that can’t be found anywhere else.

Reading a social situation and adapting There are many different reasons why someone may choose to visit a restaurant. Guests could be dining out to bond with their family, celebrating a milestone or achievement with friends, or gathering to discuss a more serious matter. You’ll see tourists, wannabe influencers, celebrities, and everyone in between. Restaurant workers learn to “read” the social and emotional tone of each guest and adapt their energy and interactions to give the best possible service. The job of a server isn’t just to take the order, bring the food, and send the guest on their way. It’s to understand and provide the type of experience the guest wants to have without them telling you outright. By “reading” the verbal and non-verbal cues, you’ll know how to be more outgoing and upbeat with happy guests, to be a listening ear for somber guests, or to attempt to diffuse angry guests. This skill goes beyond serving tables. It is a critical study in human interactions, and the brain learns to recognize the signs associated with different emotions, expressions, and actions. A restaurant worker gains an evolved range of responses and better understands how to successfully interact with guests and build relationships. This will come in handy in any professional situation, whether meeting new co-workers, establishing relations with a potential client, or networking at a business event. Building relationships and social skills Many restaurant workers know that “small talk” is one of the best ways to get a “read” on a guest. Even just starting by introducing yourself and asking about their day can set the tone for the entire experience. Taking the time to connect with the guests shows that you care about them and establishes trust. Guests are much more likely to develop a sense of loyalty to restaurant workers and establishments that they see as authentic and genuine. This is also true of professional interactions. Understanding the art of conversation is an important skill for fostering connections and building loyalty. Restaurant workers must develop and maintain relationships with employers, co-workers, and guests. Successfully networking opens up a world of opportunities and possibilities for a professional. Working in a High-Pressure Environment In addition to connecting with guests, restaurant workers have many other responsibilities to worry about. Running food, ringing in orders, cleaning tables, and seating guests are all tasks that servers must complete simultaneously and in a timely manner. Pressure is unavoidable in the professional world. You may be required to problem-solve in real time or meet an important deadline. Performing under high pressure is second nature for restaurant workers. They must stay focused, anticipate, and solve any problems they encounter. A constantly changing restaurant environment requires workers to be tuned in to their surroundings so they can adapt and adjust as needed.

Restaurant work is intense, and it creates some of the most resilient and organized workers. The combination of learning how to hold your own while also contributing to a team builds leaders and innovators. Restaurant jobs prepare workers for future challenges and give them the skills they’ll need to succeed in the professional world.