Why Is Our World Built on the Judgement of Others?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

With the world in such dismay lately, it’s easy to feel weighed down and start psychoanalyzing what is going wrong in your life. Recently, I’ve found myself caught in that loop — feeling low, constantly over-analyzing what I might be doing wrong, feeling dissatisfied with my world, and overall judging myself. This got me thinking: Why is our world so built on the concept of judgment?

Let me elaborate. From the moment you step into school, your focus is on what letter that final grade will be. Every assignment you do, you are judged for how well you did. Throughout your schooling, you are constantly scrutinized, with people judging you to see how well you have done and how much you have achieved. And it doesn’t stop in college; somehow, it gets even worse.

In college, the pressure grows. You want to have the best GPA, get the best grades, or at least pass your classes. You’re expected to do more, be more, even when society still sees you as “too young” for the job. You push yourself to learn while constantly wondering if you’ll be considered “enough” when you graduate. Even as you try your best, you feel assessed continuously.

We are constantly judged; it never stops. From school to the color of your hair, you are being critiqued for something your whole life. Sadly, our world is built on the concept of judging others. It’s disheartening because it feels as if you will never outrun it. But, at least you can learn how to fight it.

You can choose to resist the voice that says you aren’t enough. You can be the person who spreads kindness and breaks that cycle. Even if we constantly face judgment from others, we can choose to stop judging other people. Instead of being a part of the cycle, be the person who lifts others. Start small — a kind word, a compliment, or maybe simply listening to someone. Sometimes just give people the benefit of the doubt, they could just be having an off day. Completing these actions has a more significant ripple effect than you can imagine.

You are enough. No matter what anyone says or how hard it gets, you are doing your best, and that’s all that matters. Keep going, be kind to yourself and others, and choose compassion over judgment. When you offer grace to yourself, you inspire others to do the same. Your kindness can be the change that helps others feel seen and valued.

In a world so quick to judge, choosing love and compassion is an act of strength and courage. I know it’s hard not to judge when you are always feeling criticized. But in this world right now, kindness means so much more. So no matter how doom and gloom it gets, spread the love, the joy, the good things about life. Be the one who’s known not to judge because we all need that friend.