What’s New At Orlando Theme Parks

I’m a big fan of anything with a height requirement — so it’s a good thing I live in Orlando. Orlando locals know that there’s a reason the City Beautiful is also coined the “theme park capital of the world.” With so many world-class parks each offering its own unique version of fun, there’s always something new to discover. Notably, Universal Epic Universe opened its doors over the summer, driving the Orange County tourist tax to its best June ever.

Beyond brand-new parks, what keeps fans coming back again is the way these destinations foster fan connection by evolving with revamped experiences and entirely new attractions. Here’s a look at the latest updates already underway in the city’s theme parks and the thrilling — if you will — additions coming in 2026.

Universal epic universe

Universal’s Epic Universe is the newest theme park in Orlando, bringing five extraordinary worlds together in one unforgettable destination. Packed with clever details and hidden easter eggs, it’s a true “if you know, you know” experience for fans of the beloved franchises it celebrates.

At its heart is Celestial Park, a lush and futuristic hub filled with sights and attractions like Stardust Racers and Constellation Carousel. From there, guests can step through portals into four more immersive lands.

Next, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ lets you jump into the action with interactive games, character encounters, and rides inspired by Mario, Yoshi, and Donkey Kong. Right around the corner, Dark Universe offers a chilling twist with attractions, dining, and experiences themed to Universal’s classic monsters. Notably, the land’s “Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment” attraction just surpassed one million riders in less than 90 days of the park’s opening, thanks to its high capacity and popularity.

Additionally, fans of Harry Potter can explore The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ – Ministry of Magic™ and travel from 1920s Paris to the British Ministry of Magic in a groundbreaking adventure alongside Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

Finally, How to Train Your Dragon’s Isle of Berk brings the Viking village to life with dragon-themed rides, shows, and viral character meet-and-greets.

Although unconfirmed, fans speculate that expansions will come to the park in the future.

Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World is on a roll with updates to its existing parks. Recently, Magic Kingdom welcomed a revamped nighttime parade. Epcot’s Test Track recently reopened with a full refurbishment, offering a refreshed take on the fan-favorite ride.

Entertainment in Hollywood Studios has also seen some updates, with a new and interactive Villains-themed show and a revamped Little Mermaid stage show that invites guests under the sea for a retelling of the childhood favorite.

Magic Kingdom’s largest expansion yet is underway with a Cars-themed land, inspired by the Cars franchise and the Rocky Mountains. The new land, called Piston Peak National Park, will feature two brand-new attractions and take over the former Rivers of America, Tom Sawyer Island, and Liberty Square Riverboat area, which closed July 7. Meanwhile, the nearby Big Thunder Mountain Railroad attraction is scheduled for a refurbishment. Disney also teased the creation of a Villains Land in Magic Kingdom, which will feature shopping, entertainment, and attractions.

Additionally, in Hollywood Studios, a major addition will be a Monsters, Inc. Land, replacing the Muppets Courtyard that closed in June. Headlining the expansion is the Monsters, Inc. Doors Coaster, which promises thrills as guests board vehicles that are hoisted high into the air before racing through the doors warehouse, inspired by the Monsters, Inc. movies.

On Sunset Boulevard, a Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster retheme is in the works for 2026. After an almost 27-year-long Aerosmith residency at the attraction, The Muppets are moving in!

SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando has been rolling out a wave of new attractions in recent years, starting with Pipeline: The Surf Coaster in 2023, a launched stand-up coaster with a surfing theme built for thrill-seekers.

In 2024, the park introduced Penguin Trek, a family launch coaster that replaced Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin. Most recently, in 2025, SeaWorld debuted Expedition Odyssey, a family-friendly flying theater built on the former Wild Arctic site, taking guests on an immersive journey over the Arctic with drone footage and animal encounters.

As these updates continue to roll out, it’s clear that Orlando’s theme parks are continuing to evolve and push the boundaries of what’s possible in immersive entertainment. The next few years promise unforgettable experiences for fans and first-time visitors alike.