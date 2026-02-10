What’s In My Study Bag for Self-Care

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re a chronic lover of academic validation like me, you may relate to frequent days spent studying. Between classes, meetings, and long nights in the library, it can start to feel like your entire personality is just staying on task. Sometimes this constant loop feels draining, but it doesn’t have to!

I am going to share a few items I bring to my study sessions to protect my peace on both an academic and personal level. If you also watch GQ’s 10 Things I Can’t Live Without religiously, you already know the vibe.

Stress Ball or Fidget Toy If you attend UCF, you know that there are tons of freebies around campus. My personal stress ball is one of them, and I never study without it. Even if you don’t attend UCF, I couldn’t recommend a stress ball or fidget toy enough! It helps me focus, keeps my hands busy, and reminds me to be present during long study sessions. It’s a small joy I can’t resist, for its mix of happiness and comfort. Noise-Canceling Headphones A calm environment with minimal distractions does wonders for productivity. Noise-canceling headphones paired with distant rain and other blissful nature audios have leveled up my studying game. YouTube also offers videos with built-in breaks, making study sessions organized and intentional. This item allows me to work more efficiently while taking care of myself. Small Comforts Items like lip balm, hand cream, or perfume might seem unnecessary, but they make a bigger difference than you’d think. These little comforts help me stay grounded and remind me to pause when my brain starts to feel overwhelmed. It’s a simple way to romanticize studying while staying productive. Warm Drink or Water Bottle Staying hydrated is essential during long study sessions. A warm drink adds an extra layer of comfort and helps me stay alert, especially during late-night study sessions. Whether it’s coffee, tea, or just water, having something nearby makes me feel supported while encouraging hydration. Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels Brain Dump Notebook Jotting down everything in my mind helps me visualize what I understand and what needs more focus. I also use my notebook as a catch-all for event ideas, concepts, random thoughts, and inspirations that pop up mid-study session. This keeps my ideas organized without breaking concentration. A Small Snack (Always) A small snack is non-negotiable to me; it sometimes even saves my study session. Our minds need fuel to think, create, and stay focused, especially during long days on campus.

Practicing post-study self-care!

After studying, I always do something kind for myself, whether it’s stretching, skincare, yoga, or ending the night with a comfort show and a sweet treat. This step allows me to pause and recharge my body and mind.

Self-care can be as simple as sitting in silence for a few minutes. I find that taking time away from my device helps calm my nervous system, preventing unnecessary stress after studying.

Reminder: it’s good to unwind!

After many days spent cramming in last-minute knowledge, I’ve learned how important it is to slow down and take care of myself. Rest does not cancel out productivity; it makes it possible. So, find what works for you, toss a few feel-good essentials into your bag, and remember that doing your best should always include taking care of yourself. Studying doesn’t have to feel daunting. It can feel human, intentional, and even comforting.