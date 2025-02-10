Ways to Incorporate Nature Into Your Spring Semester at UCF 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Sometimes, connecting with nature in a big city like Orlando can be difficult, specifically when looking for an escape on campus but don’t know where to go. Throughout my time at UCF, I’ve been involved with many nature organizations, which have shown me some places and activities on campus that implement nature!

UCF Arboretum

A great place to spend your time on campus is the Arboretum. Located behind the Libra parking lot and the CREOLE building, the Arboretum is a great place to connect with nature on campus. If you are ever looking for a place to use a hammock or just have a picnic out in nature, this is the place to do it. There is a boardwalk section at the back of the Arboretum park, which is great for walking through and relaxing. Also, if you love plants, the Arboretum hosts plant sales throughout the semester, and they sell a variety of plants at fairly affordable prices! If you want to be even more immersed in nature and not just at a park, the Arboretum has a separate area just past its park called the natural lands. The natural lands are a woods area where you can spot tons of wildlife like deer and turtles and a beautiful flower bed spot that blooms in the spring.

Lake claire

Lake Claire is another attraction to check out on campus that most UCF students have heard about but may not have been to yet. It is a great place to hang out with friends and play sports. They have a net to play soccer and a sand pit to play beach volleyball. As a student, you can rent kayaks, canoes, or paddle boards that they offer to go out onto the lake for free. This is a great opportunity to go out and connect with nature on campus!

Outdoor Adventure Trips

Have you considered going on a nature trip but don't know where to go, or would instead go in a group? UCF offers low-price group trips throughout the semester, with most trips costing within the $5 to $30 range. Transportation is included, as well as food for overnight trips and some day trips! They have a variety of trips like kayaking, camping, goat yoga, and a special trip that they do each semester that sometimes involves traveling abroad. Trips fill up fast, so it's best to go to their website and sign up for a trip as soon as the registration opens.

UCF Challenge Course