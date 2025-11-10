UCF’s Fall 2025 Zeta Lip Sync

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are many things that the University of Central Florida is known for: Spirit Splash, Homecoming Week, and, for the Greek community, there is one big fundraiser that sets the fall semester apart: Zeta Lip Sync.

On Oct. 27, UCF’s Addition Financial Arena filled with excited fans ready to watch sororities and fraternities battle it out on the dance floor. UCF’s Zeta Tau Alpha’s Eta Kappa Chapter, located in Orlando, is the only chapter that does a lip sync event, and on such a massive scale that every organization in the Panhellenic and the Inter-fraternity Council participates.

This year’s theme was “ZTA On The Cover,” showcasing pink and black business formal attire and, of course, ‘thinking pink.’ ZLS is held annually during Breast Cancer Awareness month.

SO, what does Zeta stand for?

“ZLS gets everyone involved. It’s a great way to get all the sororities and fraternities to do something fun.” – Athena Dieguez, VP of Philanthropy and Service for Zeta

Zeta Tau Alpha was founded nationally in 1898 and in 1974 at UCF. Zeta supports breast cancer awareness and education while also helping other organizations, such as the American Cancer Society and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

In terms of supporting the causes year-round and raising money for them, Eta Kappa also participates in Orlando events like the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer fundraiser. The sisters go every year to meet cancer survivors, people who are currently fighting the disease, and to understand the positive impact their work has on the people they help.

Dieguez has been a member of Zeta all three years she’s been at UCF and on the leadership team for just about as long.

“What I want people to think about Zeta is about a group of women coming together that will support each other on everything; it’s just like one big family,” Dieguez said.

The chapter is recognized as one of the top three Zeta chapters for fundraising. The average philanthropy week for most sororities at UCF results in a little over $10,000 raised for an organization, and making over $100,000 is quite rare nationally. The fact that Zeta manages to do it every year is impressive and inspiring.

“It’s honestly amazing, getting that recognition from our nationals and making them realize that even though we’re a tiny chapter, we still have a huge impact,” Dieguez said.

Original photo by Victoria Suarez

The main Event

On Monday, Oct. 27, the Addition Arena was packed as Zeta kicked off the event with their own electrifying performance. Then, Chi Omega showed up and showed out with a fun dance themed after the hit TV show, Love Island, featuring a few of its most iconic quotes. Next, Delta Zeta dealt us a throwback with a Mean Girls-themed routine, starring the famous quote by Regina George, “Get in loser, we’re going shopping!”

Kappa Alpha Theta went with a bright theme revolving around a glowing rave routine, with glow-in-the-dark components in their costumes. Alpha Xi Delta went with a true dance theme, featuring Abby Lee and Dance Moms‘ most memorable quotes and scenes for their Dance Moms routine.

Everyone loves an artist mashup for a theme, and Kappa Kappa Gamma brought the heat with a Rihanna mix. Finally, Delta Delta Delta ended the night with an incredible Super Bowl Halftime Show-themed routine, keeping the crowd hype, even at the end of the night.

Original photo by Victoria Suarez

Fraternities

Starting the night was Pi Kappa Alpha, who had not participated in recent years, popped out with “The return of PIKE” for their theme, marking their exciting comeback. Sigma Alpha Epsilon turned up the heat with their firefighter theme, complete with pink helmets, heavily reliant on Sean Kingston’s hit, “Fire Burning.” Alpha Tau Omega also performed a rave-themed routine, leaning a little more towards Ibiza with what appeared to be Pashmina scarves, mimicking popular rave wear. Theta Chi paid homage to The Wolf of Wall Street by dancing in pink suits.

Phi Delta Theta had an interesting addition to their dance routine, using their own flashlights to counter that of the light crew, which made for a cool effect and added a unique factor to their routine. Delta Sigma Phi pulled up with a Formula One and car theme, complete with garage mechanic costumes. Tau Kappa Epsilon had the crowd cheering for their Pitch Perfect-themed dance, including the “Trebblemakers’” signature red coats.

The fraternities each had routines that reflected unique themes. For example, Delta Tau Delta knocked it out of the park with their NYC baseball routine. The crowd loved it when the Statue of Liberty came out on stage. Zeta Beta Tau got into the Halloween spirit with their Michael Myers-themed dance, dragging their coaches off the stage in the signature jumpsuit and mask. Finally, Tau Epsilon Phi went with a superhero theme, full of stunts in all black outfits with their frat letters in the shape of Superman’s symbol.

Original photo by Victoria Suarez

FeatureD performers

UCF’s sororities and fraternities were joined on stage by Ruckus, a dance group on campus who performed to a Kendrick Lamar mix, showing off their moves and impressing everyone with their crowd control and in-sync movements. With their own Kendrick Lamar dance routine, the UCF dance team joined as well, getting the crowd pumped for the next act. Knights Damsels Dance Company was featured as well. All the groups brought amazing energy that added to the atmosphere of the event.

Winners:

Sorority Dance Winners:

Third: Pi Beta Phi

Second: Delta Delta Delta

First: Alpha Delta Pi

Sorority Overall Winners:

Third: Kappa Delta

Second: Alpha Delta Pi

First: Delta Delta Delta

Fraternity Dance Winners:

Third: Sigma Alpha Epsilon

Second: Theta Chi

First: Tau Kappa Epsilon

Fraternity Overall Winners:

Third: Delta Sigma Phi

Second: Theta Chi

First: Phi Delta Theta

Original photo by Victoria Suarez

Zeta Tau Alpha of the University of Central Florida wrapped up yet another successful year for its fall philanthropy, benefitting breast cancer education and awareness. This year, they raised over $143,000 for cancer research. Be there next year to get the experience of the semester.