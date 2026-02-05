UCF Students React to Release of Epstein Files

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s release of more than 3 million pages of the Epstein files on Jan. 30, mandated by the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act, has sparked concerns and debates among students and faculty at UCF.

The latest release, which DOJ officials say is likely the last major trove of Epstein material, includes millions of pages of investigative files, financial records, images, and videos, all subject to redactions meant to shield victims’ identities and graphic abuse.

The New York Times reported that the law driving the disclosures requires the government to unseal all Epstein-related investigative records, overriding long-standing rules that typically keep grand jury materials secret.

Danielle Mahabir, a sophomore majoring in psychology, said the release left her feeling uneasy in light of the recent situation as someone originally from New York City.

“The release of the files has been deeply disturbing to see,” Mahabir said. “I’ve always been cautious as a 19-year-old on campus, but this situation makes me feel less secure as it suggests that power can protect people from accountability.”

The new documents detail Epstein’s connections to politicians, executives and cultural figures, alongside tips that federal investigators received over the years.

“It feels like the situation isn’t given the seriousness it deserves,” Mahabir said. “This perception is, in my opinion, unsettling and encourages others to believe they can do the same without consequences. Why is this being normalized into our lives? It’s uncomfortable.”

Federal judges in Florida and New York have cited Congress’s transparency mandate in recent orders allowing the unsealing of grand jury materials from Epstein-related investigations.

Siya Sharma, a senior majoring in electrical engineering, voices how her safety, which was once ensured, now feels compromised on campus, due to Florida’s involvement in this case.

“I used to not have a problem feeling comfortable living in my own hometown, on my campus, anywhere in Florida,” Sharma said. “But now, everything feels convoluted and disrupted. It’s like no one can ever guarantee my safety or the safety of women and children again. No responsibility was taken here.”

Some undergraduates are pushing back against rumors by circulating links to the Justice Department’s online “Epstein Library,” which centralizes released records and explains what has been redacted and why.

“It happened right under our noses, and with so many people we looked up to,” Sharma said. “What was the point of releasing these files if no one here can ensure me that reform will happen? Why make the victims go through this?”

Across different colleges, majors and age groups, students expressed similar concerns. The files have sparked conversation and concern about campus safety, stemming back to 2025 when the original protests on Capitol Hill for the release of the files.

Maddy Poston, a junior double majoring in acting and film, is sparking conversations with colleagues and peers about reform and the path moving forward. Poston has previously explored feminist themes in her work, including her “Art of Womanhood” exhibition, which featured creative work by female students during Women’s History Month.

“I do believe, despite the fear and tension that is radiating through campus right now, that there is a way to emphasize safety for students, especially women,” Poston said. “I think people forget the government is subject to our scrutiny, and therefore I do hope that action is taken if the people ignite the need for reform.”

UCF offers victim services to students in need, including personal advocacy and practical assistance. UCF’s Title IX policy enforces federal protections and resources designed to ensure students feel safe and informed about their rights.

Any students who have felt unsafe due to prior harassment or assault are encouraged to use these resources provided.

Based on the reactions on campus, there seems to be a demand that the story not end with the data dump. Students want to see follow-ups on which prosecutors, regulators, and institutions failed the victims and what reforms will follow in both Washington and Florida.

“I want a follow-up, I don’t want another dead end,” Poston said. “If there is anything we can do to ensure campus safety now, it is to rally and stick together and fight for what we believe is right, even when it’s hard.”