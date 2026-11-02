Trump’s MAHA Alliance Weakens as 2026 Midterms Approach

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Make America Healthy Again movement played a key role in President Trump’s 2024 win. Their alliance brought in many critical voters in swing states, but with midterms right around the corner, MAHA leaders are disappointed with the President’s agenda. What once was an agreement to push MAHA ideals became complete neglect from the President, according to many MAHA activists.

The MAHA movement is vocal about food-safety reforms, regulations on processed foods, and removing artificial additives. This movement is tied to U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is a part of the Trump administration and chose to align himself with President Trump to push these policies forward. While MAHA pushes important ideals that can benefit American health and food transparency, it has faced its fair share of controversy because of its skepticism toward science.

Critics oppose MAHA because it continues to promote distrust in medicine. RFK Jr. made some harmful claims, stating that taking acetaminophen while pregnant leads to autism and that vaccines can also result in many health issues for children. His statements were based on conspiracy theories and not scientific facts. That said, the movement still has a strong base of supporters who voted for Trump in hopes of changing health policy, but as the midterms get closer, their support weakens, and their absence will be noticeable.

Calley Means, one of RFK Jr.’s top advisors, resigned from the Trump Administration last week, expressing frustration with the consequences that corporate interests had on food policy. His departure comes right after the administration deferred two of the most popular food policies, leaving Means disillusioned.

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While President Trump used this to further his 2024 political campaign, MAHA’s core beliefs aren’t partisan. Despite the scientific controversies created by RFK Jr., many proposed MAHA initiatives could benefit people regardless of political beliefs. Some Democrats endorsed Trump solely because they believed he would fulfill his promises. In the midterms, their support will likely shift because of the Trump administration’s lack of change.

Adding to the fracture in their alliance, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she had been meeting with MAHA activists. This surprised people because many believe that she could potentially be the Democratic presidential candidate in 2028. She says she meets with MAHA advocates because many of the issues they want resolved aren’t tied to political parties, and the agricultural sector needs major reforms. While she still disagrees with some beliefs promoted in the movement, her approach of hearing out MAHA supporters and offering assistance actually benefits the Democratic Party. Some Democrats won’t bother to listen to the other side, so her bridging the two can be crucial for them in the midterms.

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The key takeaway from this conflict is that some of the most critical policy issues do not have to be tied to one political party. In today’s politics, polarization has led many to believe that if one party agrees with something, the other automatically disagrees, but that shouldn’t be the case. Make America Healthy Again is widely recognized for the controversies it has had with the medical world and ties to the Trump Administration. Still, behind that, they also fight for important changes in American health. Many might think AOC meeting with activists is controversial and that she shouldn’t become more neutral to gain more votes, but what she is doing is what any respectable politician should do. She’s hearing them out because it is her job.

Overall, as the MAHA-MAGA alliance fizzles out and the midterms get closer, it is important to look over important policies before casting a vote. Doing real research instead of taking someone’s word for it can make a huge difference. This is just one of many things happening as Election Day gets closer. An educated vote should always be the goal. The midterms may not seem like a big deal to some, but they truly impact everyone.