President Donald Trump Faces Further Declining Approval Rates

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As of April 1, President Donald Trump’s approval ratings appear to have dipped, resulting in the lowest support ratings of his second term thus far. This analysis of organized polls comes at a time when the United States is facing multiple obstacles, including the current government shutdown, the war in Iran, and the rising cost of living that has followed the United States’ involvement in the conflict.

The latest Economist/YouGov poll surveyed 1,679 adult American citizens, asking, “Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as President?” As of March 30, polls show that 35% approved while 58% disapproved. In YouGov’s latest article, they attribute part of this decline to ‘defections from his own supporters.’ Some analysts suggest that economic challenges, including factors related to the United States’ involvement in Iran, may contribute to the shifts.

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Statistics from the Urban Institute’s American Affordability Tracker mention gas prices have risen by a full dollar since the end of February. Carter Lara, a senior political science major, believes a major driving factor for Trump’s disapproval is the high cost of living.

“Whether it’s grocery prices, home costs, or gas prices. People tend to get really turned off when those all increase,” Lara said.

Representative Dr. Anna V. Eskamani also commented on the high cost of living and provided a written statement about the rising costs.

“What I hear from Central Floridians every single day is simple: they need leaders focused on lowering costs, protecting their freedoms, and bringing communities together — not tearing them apart,” Eskamani said. The decline in approval ratings we’re seeing reflects what families already know: this administration’s agenda is not making their lives more affordable or more secure. Floridians deserve elected officials who will fight for real solutions on housing, healthcare, and economic opportunity, not culture battles, endless wars, and chaos.”

This week Donald Trump’s net approval hit -23 percentage points among all Americans. That roughly matches Joe Biden’s nadir after his disastrous debate performance in 2024, when many concluded he was unfit for office https://t.co/uBzL6pdItM — The Economist (@TheEconomist) April 3, 2026 The Economist via X

Providing an inclusive organizational perspective, Jarred Cornell, Orange County Democratic Committee’s Interim Chair, offered insight into what the committee identifies as primary drivers behind these numbers, going on to denounce the current administration as “a crumbling consortium of unqualified, erratic officials who work for special interests over the people.”

“Starting new wars unprovoked, skyrocketing gas prices, ignoring affordability, and a volatile stock market are just the beginning,” Cornell said.

Despite ongoing divisions, opposing parties agree that Donald Trump’s approval rate is historically low. Trump has never received such a low approval rate from Economist/YouGov polls, and the rising economic pressures, such as the cost of living, as cited by students, officials, and political organizations, appear to be key factors in the way people are voting on these polls.