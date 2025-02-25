Do you ever struggle to decide where to go on date night? Well, I know the feeling, and I scoured the internet for five high-rated date night spots in Orlando, FL, and compiled them into this list (with my personal opinions) for you to use on your next romantic rendezvous!
- East End market
Located near Baldwin Park, East End Market is a local favorite for a reason. This vibrant indoor marketplace offers a variety of food, cocktails, and unique shopping — all in one building.
A standout here is Domu, a trendy spot known for its delicious ramen and creative cocktails. Beyond the market, the area offers plenty of charming nearby attractions, all within walking distance. Nearby are a few spots to add to your night, like Stardust Coffee and The New Romantics Bookstore.
East End Market is on Corrine Drive, with varying hours depending on the shop, so make sure to check ahead before heading out.
- Chroma
If you’re looking for a more sophisticated vibe, Chroma is it. This stylish restaurant offers a low-lit, intimate ambiance perfect for a romantic evening. The eclectic menu caters to various tastes, but the price point is steeper than expected (when did two dollar signs on Google start meaning a $20 to $150 range?).
The food here is always fresh, creative, and ever-evolving. They take pride in crafting dishes exactly as the chef intends, with no salt or pepper shakers in sight. Chroma is located on Lake Nona Blvd.
- Reyes Mezcaleria
Looking for a cozy, romantic dinner spot? Reyes Mezcaleria delivers a beautiful, dimly lit atmosphere perfect for date night. The waiting area alone has so much charm, making it an ideal spot for photos.
Though the menu is small, every dish is absolutely delicious. This place is a must-visit if you love authentic Mexican food and creative cocktails (including mezcal flights). Reyes Mezcaleria is located on Orange Ave in Downtown Orlando.
- Andretti
Andretti is perfect for anyone who wants to have a full experience, not just dinner. Offering a range of activities from arcade games and laser tag to VR experiences and multi-level go-karting, there’s something fun for everyone. They also have a solid menu featuring various food and drinks, including tasty mocktails for non-drinkers. Andretti is located on University Blvd.
- The Acre
Last but definitely not least is The Acre, a hidden gem perfect for a laid-back, outdoor date night. This quirky yard cinema offers a Pinterest-worthy vibe, with movies shown throughout the evening. Check their social media for movie times and events.
In addition to the screenings, you’ll find food trucks, beverage carts, ice cream stands, and plenty of photo ops. If the weather’s nice, this is a fantastic choice for a relaxed, budget-friendly evening. The Acre is located on Edgewater Drive.
From go-karting to fancy low-lit dinner menus, I hope you read about at least one place that you’re excited to try out next. Orlando has no shortage of romantic spots to make your next date night memorable with something unique to suit every type of couple. Happy dating!