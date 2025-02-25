The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Do you ever struggle to decide where to go on date night? Well, I know the feeling, and I scoured the internet for five high-rated date night spots in Orlando, FL, and compiled them into this list (with my personal opinions) for you to use on your next romantic rendezvous!

From go-karting to fancy low-lit dinner menus, I hope you read about at least one place that you’re excited to try out next. Orlando has no shortage of romantic spots to make your next date night memorable with something unique to suit every type of couple. Happy dating!