4 Tips to Crush Your Midterms

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

October is here, and while Halloween may be bringing the scares, for some, midterms bring the real terror. It is easy to feel stressed out when trying to stay on top of everything with deadlines and exam dates looming. While midterms may be intimidating, there are strategies that you can use to make navigating and acing your classes achievable.

Create a Study Schedule

Before getting to work, create a study schedule to help you stay on track. Creating a study schedule ensures that you dedicate sufficient time to all of your classes. First, figure out how much time you have before your midterms, then divide up the remaining time. Try to spread out your study sessions over time leading up to your exam dates rather than cramming it all into big chunks. This will help you avoid feeling overwhelmed or burnt out by allowing yourself adequate breaks in your schedule. My preferred method of creating a study schedule is utilizing Google Tasks, which is integrated into Google Calendar by breaking down what I need to study into separate topics and assigning them to certain days.

Find a study method that works for you

Everybody learns differently, so it is important that you find studying methods that work best for you. If you already know the perfect strategy for yourself, that is great! If not, there is no need to worry; you can find many resources online explaining different techniques. A good place to start is thinking about your learning style preferences. Are you a visual learner? Do you study better in a group setting? Based on your learning style, you can find a study method that suits your needs. For instance, visual learners may find mind mapping helpful, while those who learn best with others may find the Feynman Technique more effective.

Select a proper study environment

A good environment is essential for effective study sessions. Establishing a dedicated space with the right conditions can help you stay focused and motivated. Of course, a quiet, well-lit environment with minimal distractions is best-suited for concentration. Comfort is also significant when it comes to long study sessions. Choose a space with a comfortable temperature and do not choose clothing that could become uncomfortable over time. Keep in mind that you do not have to remain in one place. Switching locations can provide a much-needed change of scenery after lengthy periods of work.

Prioritize your well-being