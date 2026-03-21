Time for a Pap Smear? Put your Health First this Women’s History Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s face it. College is really busy. Between a full-time class schedule, internships, part-time jobs, extracurriculars, relationships, and everything else in our lives, sometimes we forget to stop and take care of ourselves.

One of my goals for the new year was to place a better emphasis on my health in all nuances. This meant catching up on all my outstanding health to-dos, as I hadn’t been to a primary care provider in over a year. So, I had a strong start to the year and ended up seeing the doctor, getting my eyes checked, and yes, getting a Pap smear.

There’s so much uncertainty and misinformation around Pap tests, what purpose they serve, who needs to get one, and how often, and even how they are conducted.

So, I wanted to share my experience to help calm your nerves about a very important part of women’s health that’s actually not so scary after all. I hope that it will encourage you to learn more about women’s health and put your own health first this Women’s History Month.

What is a pap smear?

A Pap test screens for precancerous cells in the cervix or abnormal changes that may develop into cancer if they are not treated appropriately, according to the Centers for Disease Control. An HPV test is often done simultaneously, if needed, which looks for the human papillomavirus that can lead to cervical cancer. Patients can also request that a sexually transmitted disease (STD) test be conducted during the exam.

During the test, the doctor examines both the vagina and cervix while collecting a few cells and mucus to send to a laboratory for testing. An appointment also often includes a pelvic exam, in which the doctor will check the size and feel of a patient’s ovaries and uterus by inserting two fingers into the vagina.

Women should start getting a Pap smear routinely once they turn 21, or younger if they are sexually active, according to the CDC. If your test results come back clear, your doctor may tell you you don’t need to set up another one for three years.

“We recommend that women have their first well-woman exam, as a preventive service, at age 21 or three years after beginning intercourse, whichever comes first.” Dr. Thais Aliabadi, Cedars Sinai Medical Center

Setting up the appointment

To schedule a Pap test exam at UCF, all you have to do is request an appointment through your patient portal at Student Health Services. You can do this by searching for gynecology services and selecting a time slot that works best for you with one of UCF’s providers.

One of the advantages of getting your first Pap smear at UCF is that all of the nurses and practitioners giving the test are female, and they’ve done countless first-time exams for students in your same position. It’s also only a $6 lab fee, which can range from $40 to $125 at an external provider.

Licensed providers who work in gynecology at the UCF Health Center, which is on the second floor, include Lisa Newberry, Elizabeth Borelli, Arinda Reher, and Ann Kershner, according to Student Health Services.

If you don’t go to UCF, many other universities offer gynecology services at their health centers. You can also talk to your primary care provider to find out what works best for you and what your insurance plan covers.

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preparation & advice

Cleveland Clinic suggests it’s best to avoid sexual intercourse for about two days leading up to your appointment to ensure clear cell samples. The same goes for tampons or any vaginal deodorants, medicines, or creams. It’s also better to schedule your exam about 10-20 days after your last period starts.

When you go for your appointment, you should also inform your doctor of any recent infections or treatments you’ve had, and if you’re sexually active.

While some women find Pap or HPV tests uncomfortable, the tests should not be painful. To calm your nerves about the anticipated discomfort, the Office on Women’s Health suggests taking an over-the-counter pain reliever or anxiety medication about an hour before your test. Using the restroom before the test is also helpful, as an empty bladder helps lessen pressure.

The doctor or nurse will also typically have a smaller speculum—the plastic or metal tool that allows the provider to see and access your cervix—that they can use if you’re particularly worried about the discomfort. This is also an important consideration if you’ve never had sexual intercourse or if you experience pain when you use a tampon.

What to expect

While Pap smears are not painful, a lot of women find them slightly uncomfortable because of the vulnerability aspect. You will likely have to remove all of your clothing to allow the doctor to perform the exam. But the doctor will give you privacy to change, and you will be provided with a thin gown to cover the rest of your body.

Once you lie down on the table, you’ll place your feet on two stirrups, or platforms, to have your legs bent and raised. The doctor will then insert the small tool to gather the sample, which feels smaller than a tampon and almost like a cotton swab. After the collection, the doctor will likely feel the inside of your vaginal wall with their fingers to check for any abnormalities of your internal organs.

When I went for my appointment at UCF, the doctor also conducted a breast exam to screen for any noticeable lumps or signs of breast cancer.

The woman behind the test

As for the history of the Pap smear, ironically but not surprisingly, they are named after a man. More specifically, a man named George Papanicolaou, a Greek-American physician, did substantial research in gynecological health. He is credited with the invention of the screening that detects early uterine cancer cells through vaginal smear, according to the National Library of Medicine.

The contributions of his wife, Andromache “Mary” Papanicolaou, in developing the life-saving screening are often overlooked, according to the University of Texas Medical Branch. She gave herself tests every day for more than 20 years to help collect samples for their research, convincing many of her friends and female acquaintances to participate. When one woman in the study developed cervical cancer, the Papanicolaous were able to identify the pre-cancerous cells. However, it took two decades to convince skeptics and even other scientists that the test worked.

The screening was officially named the Pap test in 1954, and George Papanicolaou was nominated for the Nobel Prize five times. Mary Papanicolaou was not recognized for her contributions until 1969 by the American Cancer Society. But thanks to her and her daily commitment to gynecology research, deaths caused by cervical cancer have declined by 70% since the 1950s.

So, when it comes time for you to get a Pap smear, whether recommended by your doctor or when you turn 21, you can refer back to this article to calm your nerves and remember the woman who did it every day for decades to work toward advancements in women’s health care.