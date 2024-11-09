This ‘SNL’ Sketch Calls Out TikTok and the People Running It

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Saturday Night Live’s (SNL) foundation is built upon relevancy. Its fast-paced writing allows the show to stay on top of trends and current events. Celebrating its 50th season and highest premiere viewership in years, SNL continued to live up to the season’s expectations when a sketch making fun of various TikTokers emerged on Oct. 19.

The episode was hosted by Beatlejuice Beatlejuice star Michael Keaton, with musical guest Billie Eilish.

The sketch followed a character who fell into a “doom scroll,” with different TikTok videos shown. Some videos simply made fun of random trends, like Vice President Kamala Harris’s edits, but others boldly addressed specific influencers with large fan bases or controversy surrounding them. Here are five TikToks mentioned in the sketch.

The episode gained plenty of attention due to its direct name-calling of popular influencers. SNL thrives on trends and what is going on in pop culture, and using TikTok is the perfect way to stay relevant with SNL’s younger viewers.