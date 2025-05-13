You Need to Read About the Theories That Inspired ‘The Matrix’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Matrix passed its 26th anniversary on March 31, and the sociological concepts that inspired the movie seem more relevant now than ever. If you haven’t seen The Matrix before, let this article be your sign to add the movie series to your must-watch list. Jean Baudrillard, the philosopher, sociologist, and postmodernist whose theories served as the basis for the series, warned society about the increasing presence of simulacra and the loss of reality in modern society. Let’s break it down.

What are some of his fundamental theories?

One of Baudrillard’s key theories was the concept of simulacra, or simulacrum; simply put, simulacra is “something that replaces reality with its representation.” A popular example is Orlando’s Disney World, where its depictions of Main Street, USA, present an idealized representation of a town that doesn’t exist. The same could be said for Epcot’s pavilions featuring countries such as Japan, France, and Morocco. For frequent park goers, these depictions may seem more real than the actual country.

Additionally, his concept of a hyperreality is closely linked with his theory of simulacra. He argued that as simulacra gradually become more prevalent, our concept of reality will be replaced by them, with nothing truly being “real” in the end. In other words, everything will become an imitation of the original, a replication that mimics and replaces reality with a hyperreality.

I know. It’s meta — stay with me!

For example, consider the Bath & Body Works scent “pink pineapple sunrise.” What does that mean? What does a “pink pineapple sunrise” smell like?

Additionally, consider the “cottage core” fashion aesthetic, marked by puffy sleeves, floral prints, and other features that emphasize “the idyllic countryside life.” The aesthetic romanticizes a traditional farm life that no longer exists, a reality that now exists only through this fashion trend. It is so far removed from the original that the “cottage core” aesthetic is now worn for garden parties, brunches, and spring festivals.

While Baudrillard has an abundance of other theories, these two are just some that serve as the foundation for The Matrix, where the main character, Neo, discovers that he has unknowingly been living in a simulation. Especially now, when we live in a world dominated by technological advances and social media, Baudrillard’s concepts seem to resonate more than ever.

AI tools like ChatGPT can write in the style of famous authors like Shakespeare, who are long dead and gone. It can also create art pieces in the style of artists who have passed and win art contests over human-made pieces.

Additionally, consider social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook, where curated feeds reflect an individual’s idealized life that may seem more real to spectators than the actual thing.

Are you noticing a trend yet?

As we finish this semester and usher in the next one, I encourage you to watch The Matrix with these theories in mind. If you’re feeling truly intrigued and horrified by the accuracy of Baudrillard’s theories, check out his book Simulacra and Simulation. If nothing else, I hope this article serves as a reminder to practice mindfulness techniques daily to ensure that you’re living and creating your own reality — for real.