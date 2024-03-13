The Weight Of The World Is Not On Your Shoulders

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t like to let the news depress me but sometimes it’s inevitable.

I’ve decided to write a letter to myself, and to anyone else who might struggle with having developed anxiety about all the world’s burdens that we all individually struggle to carry.

Plenty has happened in the past couple of years, not only in this country but globally as well. War, the climate crisis, countries being destroyed, book bans, abortion restrictions. All these things are dispersed onto social media, and it’s meant to be fine. Normal, even. Cause this stuff has always happened. Believe me, I understand the privilege of writing this, sitting behind a screen, where I can turn off the things that give me anxiety, stress, or depression. Not everyone can get that luxury.

We’re told to vote, that’s how things will change. Boycott, petition, protest, and call your representatives. And while of course, that means something, it’s frustrating still seeing post by post, video by video, online, that things still aren’t changing. Not enough, at least. But we’re not supposed to be angry. Or upset. Because at least we get food and a roof over our heads. That’s the response, isn’t it?

Well, we can vote, and things can still end up sucking. But this isn’t me trying to spread a message of pessimism, because, honestly, society can do that just fine on its own.

I do think so many of us are exhausted seeing that our voices aren’t heard while living in a country that preys on our insecurities. If we give up, that makes it easy. Something we probably heard before.

Instead, we ought to know that not one of us stands alone in our feelings. They’ve been shared by so many and expressed in different, but beautiful ways, whether it turns to art or passion. While that sentiment is shared repetitively, it is one to protect.

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, Nothing is going to get better. It’s not. – Dr Seuss, The Lorax

This quote always messed me up as a kid, and that probably was the opposite effect it was supposed to have. I thought it was my responsibility only to fix this planet, to the point where I would get panic attacks and sit in a state of hopelessness.

That weight isn’t meant to be on any one person’s shoulders. Empathy is our greatest tool, but can ruin us if we allow it. And it does so easily. That doesn’t mean we have to ignore it and wish it away. Just utilize it better, so it’s actually effective. It’s important. It’s so important that I think it’s what makes things not a complete wreck.

Sincerely, just a girl.