Your Guide to Graduation Dress Shopping

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Shopping for a graduation dress isn’t just about picking something cute; it’s about choosing an outfit that reflects who you’ve become over the past four years. College graduation is a milestone that marks growth, resilience, and the start of a new chapter. Your dress shows up in photos, videos, and the memories you’ll look back on years from now. It’s the piece that ties together the ceremony, the celebrations afterward, and the feeling of stepping into your future.

Since we’ll be wearing gowns for most of the ceremony, the dress needs to work both inside and outside. That means thinking about comfort, fabric, color, and how it photographs. As someone in the trenches searching for my own dress, I’m here to advise from my perspective of someone going through the same process.

Understanding the Graduation Setting College graduations are long, crowded, and full of movement: walking, standing, sitting, and taking endless photos. The ceremony setting shapes what kind of dress works best. Indoor ceremonies tend to be more formal, while outdoor commencements call for breathable fabrics and comfortable fits. A dress that sits neatly under the gown photographs beautifully and keeps you comfortable throughout the day. Choosing the Right Style for Your Ceremony The right silhouette balances comfort, style, and practicality. Since we’ll be wearing our gowns for a large portion of the ceremony, the dress needs to fit smoothly underneath without bunching or feeling restrictive. Ashley Reichert Popular silhouettes include the following: A-line dresses: universally flattering and easy to move in Shift dresses: simple, lightweight, and ideal for warm weather Fit-and-flare dresses: structured at the waist with a soft skirt that still fits comfortably under the robe Midi dresses: elegant and polished, perfect for a more mature graduation look Bodycon dresses: sleek and modern, best for graduates who prefer a fitted silhouette PromGirl recommends avoiding dresses with heavy beading or thick fabrics because they can create visible lines under the gown. If you can, try on your dress with your gown zipped over it. Dramatic sleeves, heavy embellishments, and voluminous skirts may feel uncomfortable or look bulky. Choosing a Color that Photographs Well Color plays a huge role in how your dress looks in photos, and graduation photos last forever. Think about your school’s gown color and how your dress will contrast or complement it. Strong options include: White or ivory: classic, clean, and symbolic of new beginnings Pastels: soft pinks, blues, yellows, and lavenders feel fresh and spring-ready Bold colors: emerald, cobalt, fuchsia, and red stand out beautifully Neutrals: beige, black, and navy offer a timeless, elegant look Her Campus highlights that white is especially popular for spring graduations, but colorful dresses can photograph beautifully, too. If your gown is dark, a lighter dress creates contrast against it. Conversely, if your gown is light, deeper tones help your dress stand out. Fabric and Fit: Comfort is Everything Commencement ceremonies can last hours, and you’ll be moving constantly. Fabric and fit matter more than most people realize. Photo by Good Free Photos from Unsplash Reliable fabrics include: Cotton blends: breathable and comfortable for long ceremonies Satin: sleek and formal, though it may wrinkle easily Stretch fabrics: forgiving and comfortable under the gown American Threads notes that lightweight fabrics, secure straps, and comfortable fits are ideal for graduation because you’ll be walking and standing for extended periods. This aligns with choosing materials that won’t cling under the gown or feel heavy during the ceremony. Budgeting for the Full Look Shopping for grad dresses can get expensive if you don’t plan. Before you start browsing, set a realistic budget that includes not just the dress, but also the shoes, accessories, dress alterations, hair, and makeup (if you’re booking services). Most graduates find great dresses between $50 and $150, but prices vary widely. If you’re trying to save, consider department stores, online retailers, or secondhand options. Since I’m also shopping right now, I’ve noticed that early browsing helps you catch sales and avoid last-minute price spikes. Where to Shop for Your Grad Dress You can find great dress options in a variety of places, depending on your budget and style. Whether you prefer in‑store browsing or online shopping, these spots offer reliable choices for graduation season. Good spots for grad dress shopping: Macy’s: a wide range of graduation‑appropriate dresses in every silhouette and color, from classic white to bold spring brights, with options for every budget and easy in‑store pickup Nordstrom: curated graduation outfits with higher‑end brands, clean tailoring, and polished silhouettes that photograph beautifully Bloomingdale’s: trend‑forward and designer graduation dresses with elevated fabrics and refined details for a more formal ceremony look Altar’d State: feminine, flowy, and modest graduation dresses with soft fabrics and flattering cuts ideal for wearing under a gown Lulus: a massive selection of graduation dresses, including white, pastel, and satin options, with consistent sizing and strong customer reviews Hello Molly: statement graduation dresses with bold hues, fitted shapes, and eye‑catching details for grads who want a standout look Amazon: budget‑friendly graduation dresses with fast delivery and a wide range of colors and lengths for last‑minute shoppers Plato’s Closet: secondhand options for sustainable, budget‑friendly graduation dresses in great condition ASOS: affordable, size‑inclusive graduation dresses with fast shipping and a huge range of silhouettes for every body type If you’re shopping online, read reviews carefully and check size charts to avoid surprises. Order early enough to allow time for returns or exchanges, especially during graduation season. Final Touches: Alterations, Shoes, and Accessories Even the perfect dress may need small adjustments. Hemming, taking in the waist, or adjusting straps can elevate the entire look. Plan for at least two weeks before graduation to complete any tailoring. Shoes should be comfortable enough to walk across the stage confidently. Popular shoe choices include block heels, wedges, dressy flats, and low, stable heels. You should avoid wearing brand-new shoes on graduation day; it is essential to break them in beforehand. Accessories should complement your dress without overpowering it. Simple jewelry, a small clutch, and soft makeup create a polished finish. If your ceremony is outdoors, consider sunglasses or a light shawl.

Shopping for grad dresses can feel both exciting and stressful, especially when you want to look and feel your best on such an important day. As someone who is also searching for the perfect dress, I know how overwhelming it can feel.

However, the right dress is out there — one that reflects your personality, celebrates your journey, and makes you feel confident as you walk across the stage. The best dress isn’t the trendiest or most expensive. It’s the one that feels like you in this moment of transition and accomplishment.