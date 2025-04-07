Searching For A Graduation Dress? Here Is Some Inspiration!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

It is not every day that you get to shop for a graduation dress. With this milestone quickly approaching *gulp*, finding the special dress will add to the excitement of the big day. If you have no idea where to start, here’s your guide to get you started in the shopping process, depending on the style, price range, and shipping!

If you’re LOOKING for something that will deliver asap

Quick delivery makes the process a whole lot easier, especially if you’re in a time crunch with pictures. Some websites that ship in a timely manner with great return policies include:

Nordstrom: They currently have a variety of styles for graduation, with very fast shipping and free returns in store, with no time limit for exchanges or returns. They sell a variety of great brands for white dresses, including Princess Polly, French Connection, Edikted, and ASTR the label.

Lulus: Lulus is known for their dresses for all different types of special occasions. They have a very easy return policy, and you can get 10% off your purchase as a student! The dresses are super stylish and affordable, and include free shipping on orders over $50.

Revolve: If you’re looking to invest in a dress with a polished or high-end feel, Revolve has plenty of stylish choices, and their shipping is usually very fast.

Amazon: As always! Amazon fashion is truly the easiest way to go, with affordable prices and one of the simplest online shopping experiences you can get. Don’t forget to include them in your grad dress search!

If you’re looking for something budget-friendly

We’re college students! Buying a new dress can feel like a hassle sometimes, especially at the end of a busy semester. Here are some websites to check out if you are looking for something classy and cute, while staying in your preferred price range.

Lulus: once again, Lulus is a great option and has many styles to chose from, with prices starting at $36.

Amazon: Dresses on Amazon have several different price ranges, making it easy to find something that is less expensive. I have bought dresses for nicer occasions on Amazon and they have all been successful. The nice thing about Amazon is that you can order a bunch and return what doesn’t work!

Windsor: Windsor has tons of adorable graduation dresses that they just released, with prices starting at $32

Forever 21: Always a classic, you can’t go wrong with a dress from Forever 21. They have amazing deals, and right now they are having up to 80% off sitewide. Some graduation dresses are marked down to as little as $9! Definitely check these out!

If you’re looking for something strapless

A strapless look never fails, and it is the perfect mix of elegance and fun. It is a timeless and effortlessly stylish choice for a graduation dress, also allowing for a more open and airy feel, which is perfect for spring. Beyond its chic and flattering silhouette, a strapless dress has endless styling opportunities. You can accessorize with a dainty necklace or statement earrings, and it pairs well with any hairstyle. Here are some options to get you started:

If you’re looking for a square neckline

If you want something that looks classy but still feels effortless, a square neckline dress is a great way to go. This style is super flattering and gives you just the right amount of structure without being too formal. Plus, it looks great in photos! Here are some examples of great square neckline looks:

If you’re looking for a longer dress

A long dress is a fun and flattering alternative if you’re going for that style. There are so many exciting patterns and lengths out there that can be absolutely adorable for graduation. Longer dresses are unique and classy, and definitely are a great option to consider when shopping.

Other great sites to check out:

Pepper Mayo

Showpo

Tiger Mist

Grey Bandit

Lucy in the Sky

Selfie Leslie

Bloomingdale’s

Macy’s

Abercrombie

MESHKI

While you’re starting the grad dress search, I hope this gives you some inspiration and gets you looking forward to the big day! There is so much excitement surrounding graduation, and finding you’re perfect dress will make the big day even more successful!